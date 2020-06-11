After weeks of holding steady at 22 cumulative cases of COVID-19 with no active infections, Stillwater’s number of cases is spiking.
Seven new cases were reported Tuesday and the total has grown every day this week, reaching 38 total and 15 active cases as of Thursday morning.
Some of the first new cases were recorded after Oklahoma State University athletes began returning to campus, although data isn’t available to tie the infections to a specific source.
OSU football player Amen Ogbongbemiga announced over Twitter that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, although he said he wasn’t feeling any ill effects from the virus.
On Thursday, Hideaway Pizza announced that it was closing temporarily after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant is conducting a deep cleaning in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and instructions from the Payne County Health Department, according to a post on Hideaway’s social media. The restaurant had been following protocols including masks, gloves and employee temperature checks since reopening its dining room.
Once management was notified of the positive test, the restaurant was closed and its staff was sent for testing. The restaurant is working with the Payne County Health Department to determine when it’s safe to re-open.
A press release from the Payne County Health Department addressed the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Stillwater area and reminded residents that the disease is still circulating as activities resume.
It encouraged people to remain vigilant and avoid close contact with others through social distancing, wearing face coverings, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and washing hands frequently.
People are encouraged to stay home if they are ill.
Kelli Rader, Regional Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health in Payne, Kay, Noble, Pawnee, Osage, Lincoln and Creek counties, joined the Stillwater City Council on June 1 to update them on testing and contact tracing plans as Stillwater looks ahead to OSU students, faculty and staff returning to campus and activities resuming.
Vice-mayor Pat Darlington pointed out that COVID-19 began to spread at a unique time for Stillwater, when half the population left the city and didn’t return.
“Now we’re expecting not only the students to be here but a full schedule of football and sports events,” Darlington said. “Our landscape is going to change quite dramatically.”
Rader said she is working with OSU to prepare for not just the students, but the influx of visitors to campus. State Epidemiologists are helping to determine what surveillance should look like on campuses. The Oklahoma State Health Department is also meeting with the state regents to talk about those same issues at colleges statewide, she said.
Curbside testing is available daily at the Payne County Health Department’s Stillwater and Cushing locations.
The Oklahoma National Guard has 10 members on the ground in Payne County to perform contact tracing and Health Department staff is being trained to assist with that, Rader said. In addition, almost 600 people across the state have been trained as contact tracers and can be utilized if Stillwater or Payne County begins to see significant growth.
She said an app is under development to assist with contact tracing and should be available in a few weeks.
If someone is found to be a confirmed contact of someone diagnosed with COVID-19, they will be called, offered information and testing and asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days, Rader said. The Health Department will provide assistance in the form of referrals, letters for employers and even help finding a place to stay if the person can’t quarantine safely away from their family.
Ultimately, it is an order.
Rader said more contact tracers will be activated is there is a significant increase in cases, which will be determined by a percentage, judged county by county and community by community. The Health Department will work with local communities on specific recommendations based on their unique situations.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
