The Stillwater City Council will consider how much money it should spend to repair a bridge on 26th Street between Walnut and Washington streets that is currently closed due to flood damage. Soil around the metal culvert underlying the pavement had eroded when the bridge was engulfed by flood waters. The bridge was evaluated by city staff and a bridge inspection team from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
According to a report prepared by Director of Engineering Monty Karns, it would cost about $110,000 to make basic repairs to known damage, repair the headwalls and replace the road surface. That option would not extend the life of the 37-year-old bridge.
With future needs in mind, the city’s transportation and planning staff looked at other options that would accommodate growth through the year 2040 and transportation improvements that might be called for in the future.
They determined that the road’s two-lane design should be adequate but investigated extending the length of the bridge. Replacing the current culvert with a similar structure at an estimated cost of $350,000 was one option. Replacing the culvert with a multi-span, reinforced concrete box culvert at an estimated cost of $650,000 was another. The concrete structure would extend the life of the bridge, the report states.
Both options would allow for a 10-foot path for pedestrians and bikes that is separate from the roadway to be built in the future.
There is enough money in the transportation reserve budget to to cover the cost of either project.
In other business the City Council will:
Hold a public hearing for a Specific Use Permit for the Comilla Corporation to establish a medical marijuana facility at 1124 E. 6th Ave.
Consider a zoning map amendment that would allow SC Retail Management, LLC to use the vacant land behind its Slim Chickens restaurant at 1011 N. Boomer Road to build duplexes.
Consider a Specific Use Permit for Grand Lake Mental Health Center to operate an outpatient mental health and substance abuse clinic at 1624 and 1706 N. Cimmaron Plaza. The agency is asking for approval for a health and social services use in the property zoned CS for commercial shopping. The property in question is owned by Stillwater Public Schools and would be leased to Grand Lake Mental Health Center.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
