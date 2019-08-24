City Council to tackle dilapidated properties

After years of letting things ride, the City of Stillwater is aggressively going after the owners of vacant properties that are in bad condition and need to be repaired or demolished.
The City Council signaled its intentions last year with the passage of an ordinance that allows properties which have been boarded up and under construction for more than 18 months to be declared dilapidated, meaning they have fallen into disrepair through age and/or neglect.
The council will be holding a hearing Monday to determine whether eight separate properties should be declared dilapidated and abandoned. Making that declaration can trigger a requirement for the owner to make repairs or tear the structure down and clear the lot.
Barrett Investment Properties, the Georgia-based owner of a block of vacant rental properties along Duck Street named Maple 400, is facing a deadline on Monday for a demolition order the Council issued on its properties in May. Since then the Stillwater Fire Department has responded to at least three fires there.
Although workers have stripped appliances and spiral staircases from the townhome-style apartment building and pulled siding from the exterior of a few of the other structures, there was no sign of workers preparing to take the structures down as the weekend began.
A number of the properties being reviewed by the Council on Monday are owned by the same people or corporate entities.
The McCollom Family Partnership owns the properties at 214 and 216 N. Main Street and 4920 N. Washington Street while Jim McCollom owns 1023 10th Avenue as an individual. All of those properties will be discussed.
The family also owns a building in the 900 block of downtown that has been vacant for many years. That building is not being discussed Monday but the owners had to clear away debris and overgrown vegetation behind the building last year after a brick wall collapsed.
Danny J. Amen owns two properties located at 502 and 506 S. Lowry Street that are under review.
3D Business Management owns a property at 711 1/2 W. 9th Avenue AKA 711 W. 8th Avenue.
JAE, LLC owns a property at 716 W. 9th Avenue.
In Other Business:
The City Council will consider adopting a resolution in support of a referendum petition currently circulating that would veto HB2597,an Oklahoma law that allows people over 21 or military members over 18 to carry guns without getting a state permit or going through training, Supporters of HB2597 call it “constitutional carry.”
Oklahoma City and Norman are considering similar resolutions.
The Stillwater City Council is inviting public comment as it considered the resolution during its regular meeting at 5:30 on Monday.
If the referendum petition fails to gather almost 60,000 signatures from registered voters by the end of August, HB2597, which passed through the Oklahoma legislature last session and was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt, will take effect on Nov. 1.
Federal background check requirements currently in place would still apply when someone buys a gun from a licensed dealer.
