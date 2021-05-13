City of Stillwater Strategic Priorities

Effective Services and Accountable Government

To provide effective services and accountable government for all residents by practicing fiscal responsibility, transparency and outstanding customer service.

Motivated Management

To serve with integrity and demonstrate proactive leadership, motivated

management and smart planning skills that focus on results needed to

create a better community.

Safe Community

To promote a safe and secure community for all residents through equitable services, enhanced relationships, and responsive care.

Connected Spaces

To develop a strong sense of place that recognizes the interconnectedness of people, buildings and public systems (such as transportation, utilities and parks) that best serve the needs of the public.

Unique Culture

To cultivate partnerships that enhance the unique culture of Stillwater

with equal access to services and amenities, strong and connected

neighborhoods, and a thriving economy and business atmosphere.

Engaged and Invested Residents

To encourage participation and an understanding of government through

outreach and inclusiveness initiatives that inspire trust, confidence, and

ownership in local government.