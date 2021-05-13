When the Stillwater City Council meets Monday it will be looking at the adoption of an updated strategic plan designed to serve as a road map for moving the city forward.
Innovation officers Becky Taylor and Brady Moore will be presenting a plan that was developed with resident feedback, strategic planning sessions and input from city staff with leadership and direction from the City Council. Factors considered include budgets and financial plans.
The plan is based on six broad statements of priority, developed by the members of the City Council. Each priority is broken down into three objectives with specific, concrete outcomes. Each objective has three specific strategies for approaching it. Key Performance Indicators will be used to make sure the desired outcomes are achieved, the report explains.
The Strategic Plan is a five-year, rolling plan that was first developed in 2018 and has been updated each year since.
The version being presented Monday covers 2021-2025.
The plan includes strategies like using audits to ensure fiscal responsibility and transparency, efforts to balance revenues and expenditures and maintain appropriate financial reserves, and communication tools to encourage resident feedback.
Another strategy includes public outreach to get information on areas residents think need improvement and increasing awareness of master plans and design projects that align with them.
Connecting effective services with creative solutions and efficient processes is an objective. Maintaining low employee turnover and streamlining processes through online form submissions are some of the measures examined.
Maintaining the integrity of infrastructure is another objective, as well as having well-planned and reliable public utility and infrastructure systems.
Cultivating partnerships to enhance Stillwater’s unique culture includes objectives like creating an environment that fosters an innovative business atmosphere with programs aligned with workforce development goals, strategies to diversify industrial and retail offerings and leveraging the strong relationship with Oklahoma State University to attract additional investment.
Preserving neighborhoods and livability and creating more affordable housing options was another area of concern.
Providing open and transparent access to information and creating content in multiple formats is part of the strategy for informing and engaging the public.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
