Darrell Dougherty, a former Stillwater city councilor is suing the City of Stillwater and the Department of Human Services, alleging they failed to properly investigate child abuse allegations.
The News Press previously reported that Judge Stephen Kistler denied the City’s and DHS’s motion to dismiss the case.
Since then, the City filed a protective order against Dougherty in July, asking the court to not allow Dougherty to engage in any direct contact with the City or its employees, because he was trying to file open records requests during the discovery period of the court case.
The City Attorney requested interrogatories and written requests for production on June 7. It was supposed to be returned by Dougherty’s lawyer by July 7, but it wasn’t, court records indicate.
“Instead, on June 18, 25, and 30, 2021 plaintiff himself submitted directly to the City three different written requests for documents, citing the Open Records Act as the basis for his request,” Kimberly Carnley, the Attorney for The City of Stillwater wrote in her filing.
Dougherty declined to discuss why he was filing the open records request. Oklahoma State Courts Network documents show he was asking for all records over the last 7 1/2 years pertaining to himself and the Stillwater Police Department.
Dougherty was specifically asking for all audio of phone calls to SPD dispatch, all police reports, case numbers, and actions by SPD as a “result of my allegations of child abuse.”
In another email, Dougherty asked for records of calls or visits to SPD regarding a disturbance, including audio phone calls, case numbers, reports, citations given to perpetrators and charges filed against perpetrators over the last three years.
Numerous requests were regarding open records between The City, the Stillwater Public School Board members, SPD, and the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.
After the city requested a protective order against Dougherty, his lawyer Ambre Gooch didn’t object to it, resulting in Dougherty dismissing his representation.
“When the City management filed for a protective order to stop me from getting the information that showed the City was making false claims, the new attorney firm wanted to protect their interest in filing a much bigger federal suit against the City,” Dougherty told the News Press. “They accepted the protective order in direct contradiction of my direction.”
Dougherty said his previous lawyer had health concerns, which is the reason Gooch was hired.
Dougherty filed a motion to vacate the protective order, citing Gooch “intentionally and knowingly falsified reasons” for his open records requests.
The City then filed a response to the motion to compel which said this is a tragic case, especially for the minor child “who is at the center of it.”
In summary, the motion went over the lawsuit and allegations made by Dougherty. He filed a response to the City’s motion to compel which said he was placed under a protective order based on “fraudulent assertions.”
Dougherty, who is now representing himself in these responses and motions, alleged this was an attempt by his lawyer “incur continued hardship” on him.
The City responded and objected to the motion to vacate the protective order, it was filed on Aug. 11.
The objection by the city said the protective order doesn’t prevent Dougherty from moving forward with his case, but prohibits him from contacting defendant city, city employees or city officials directly for documents or information related to his case.
“The protective order the City filed against me, stops me from having open records and from speaking with my elected officials,” Dougherty said. “This is obviously harassment by city management and a direct violation of my rights. I am requesting that the judge in our case vacate this protective order.”
The case is scheduled to appear before Judge Kistler on Sept. 17.
