Money has run out for a program offered by the City of Stillwater to help Stillwater residents who got behind on rent and utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Becky Taylor, Chief Civic Innovation Officer for the City of Stillwater, said there isn’t more funding available at this time but the City will continue to seize any opportunities that present themselves.
The City partnered with Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center last year to distribute more than $600,000 in federal COVID relief funding to residents.
In the first phase, the City Council allocated $150,000 from money it received in 2020 through the CARES Act to create a program providing emergency assistance for residents struggling to pay mortgage, rent and utility expenses.
Recipients had to live within the Stillwater city limits and the expenses had to have been incurred March 15, 2020 through Jan. 25, 2021 but there were no income requirements.
The rationale was that people who might have never otherwise sought assistance were struggling during the pandemic as businesses shut down or cut back and families faced reduced income and unexpected medical or other expenses.
Payments were limited to $1,500 per household.
The program began taking applications Dec. 21 and all funds were exhausted within a few weeks.
Phase 2, which distributed about $460,000 from Community Development Block Grants dedicated to COVID relief, came with more restrictions. Assistance was limited to rent and utilities and came with income limits and documentation requirements.
It was again limited to people living within the Stillwater city limits. Applicants didn’t have to be at the federal poverty level to receive assistance, but they did have to be considered low-to-moderate income.
The bills had to be past due at the time of application and the process required some paperwork from landlords as well as applicants.
Applicants needn’t be unemployed nor have suffered a catastrophic loss, but did need to be able to present a case for their hardship stemming from the pandemic, ODB Executive Director Rachael Condley told the News Press in July.
At the time she expressed concern that people who really needed help might not apply because they were intimidated by increased paperwork tied to the block grant funding.
ODB had staff to help people through the process, which was slowed by the grant stipulations and took several weeks at first, Condley said. The process was streamlined as much as possible over time to make sure the agency was meeting grant requirements without overburdening applicants.
They eventually got it down to a two-week turnaround.
Taylor said most requests were for utility assistance during the first 4-6 weeks, probably because more paperwork was needed for rent. But after that, demand for rental assistance picked up.
Once the process had been fine-tuned, applications flowed through smoothly and were handled efficiently, she said.
Condley views the housing and utility assistance program as an extension of ODB’s stated mission as a food and resource center.
It was empowering to help keep people housed, she said. The last applicant to be approved was a single mother with four children, including an infant she brought to the office in a carrier.
City officials initially said they hoped to have all funds distributed by the end of the year. But it didn't take that long.
Final payments were made in November and Condley estimates almost 300 individual households received assistance. ODB is in the process of finalizing numbers and will present a report to the City Council Jan. 24.
She said not everyone received large sums. The smallest amount awarded was $87 for a woman who got behind on her bills and couldn’t catch up.
“There are times when you just can’t get over that hump,” she said.
Landlords worked with ODB, Condley said, some going through the process for multiple tenants and a few proactively reaching out. Others held off on eviction proceedings once they were informed ODB was processing an application.
Utility companies would also work with them to hold off disconnections.
The effort ultimately made the local economy and the city healthier, Condley said.
It’s hard to demonstrate something you prevent from happening, so there’s no way to quantify how many people the program kept from becoming homeless, Taylor said. But she believes it was beneficial for both tenants and property owners.
“Big picture, the city, nonprofits, landlords and renters all came together,” she said. “That’s why these public/private partnerships are so wonderful.”
