The City of Stillwater is planning to reopen the Stillwater Municipal Building, 723 S. Lewis St., for public access beginning June 1. Visitors are asked to wear face coverings while on the premises and to follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and hand-washing during their visit.
“Though we are looking forward to welcoming the public back to city hall, this reopen date is dependent on certain factors,” City Manager Norman McNickle said. “For example, if there is a significant surge in COVID-19 cases between now and then, we may reevaluate our decisions.”
Although residents will be able to pay bills or conduct other City business in-person, many city services remain available online or by phone. Staff encourages residents to use online options before considering a visit to City Hall. Information is available at the City’s website, Stillwater.org and by phone at 405.372.0025.
The Stillwater Community Center and Armory Gym will reopen June 1 and each facility will be limited to 50 people at a time. The Stillwater Public Library will reopen June 8 with the meeting wing and the main library being limited to 50 people at a time for each wing. Face coverings are highly encouraged at all City facilities.
Also opening June 1 are the park restrooms, shelter rentals, gazebos, pavilions, playgrounds and splash pads. However, the park facilities will not be sanitized, so residents are cautioned to use them at their own risk.
The following facilities or services are still closed:
• Stillwater Municipal Court is closed to in-person visits, but still accepting business online or by phone. Call 405.742.8253 or go to https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/stillwaterok to make an online payment.
• Senior Activity Center is closed but this decision will be re-evaluated June 15.
• Project Heart will continue with delivery and drive-thru services at the Community Center.
• Swimming Pool at Couch Park is closed.
• The meetings of all City of Stillwater authorities, boards, committees, trusts, and ad hoc committees are canceled until June 1, with exceptions as noted in the proclamation.
Go to http://stillwater.org/news/view/id/531 to see all information on the reopening of Stillwater.
