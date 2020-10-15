With the Stillwater City Council’s goal of more focus being put on innovation, research and engagement, the Office of Innovation was created. The City announced in a release the hirings of Becky Taylor, as chief civic innovation officer, and Brady Moore, as chief performance innovation officer.
The release states that the Innovation Team will work with department directors to identify problems, research possible alternatives, propose solutions, ensure goals are accomplished and communicate initiatives on multiple levels.
“The chief civic innovation officer will look outward and focus on where we are as a community and where we need to go; while, the chief performance innovation officer is tasked with looking inward at our organization and seeking to improve effectiveness and efficiency within city services and programs,” City Manager Norman McNickle said in the release.
Taylor was most recently executive director of Our Daily Bread, and received her bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s in public health from Oklahoma State University.
“I am beyond excited to join the City of Stillwater in this new role," Taylor said. "As seen through my work at Our Daily Bread, I have a strong desire to build a more just, equitable, and innovative community for all of our neighbors, and this role provides me an opportunity to be involved in this important work while surrounded by an exceptional team."
Taylor worked on three disaster relief protocols at ODB, including the 2018 teacher walkout, 2019 government shutdown and the current COVID-19 pandemic.
ODB Board President Andrew Ranson broke the news with an email newsletter Thursday morning.
"While we are sad to lose her leadership, passion, compassion, and the innumerable other positive qualities she’s brought as ODB’s first Executive Director, please join me in congratulating Becky on this new opportunity to make a positive impact on our community," he wrote. "She's built a strong organization and we're well positioned to continue moving forward."
Moore served as the product innovator for J.B. Camera Designs in Stillwater, and earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and management from OSU. The release states he created the idea for a high-end outdoor retail store and grew the yearly sales to $1 million with the local “Summit” brand.
“As a business leader in this community for the last 17 years, I’m excited to be a part of this new Innovation Team and to begin collaborating with the city’s employees and citizens to find creative solutions to keep Stillwater moving forward,” Moore said.
McNickle said the team will allow the City to focus on enhancing its strategic plan, engaging the public and improving how the City will be able to do business.
With Taylor taking the new position with the City of Stillwater, Our Daily Bread has already begun its transition process. Staff has taken up day-to-day operations responsibilities, food inventories, personnel responsibilities, spending approvals and payroll. Board member Mark Gregory will serve as staff/board liaison during the transition.
The executive committee of Our Daily Bread will serve as the search committee, comprising Ranson, Sarah Young, Rod Goodner and Kathy Sandefur as chair. The position opening and job description will be posted on ourdailybreadstillwater.org on Monday. Inquiries should be sent to Sandefur at kathyesandefur@gmail.com.
Moore is set to begin his new position Oct. 22 with Taylor starting Nov. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.