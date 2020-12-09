Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle thinks some signatures used in a petition to recall the mayor and city council may have been erroneously verified.
In a statement released Wednesday, McNickle said the Payne County Election Board may have validated signatures that should not have been allowed.
“Upon review of the verification of the recall petitions, the City of Stillwater realized signatures of individuals who are not registered to vote in Stillwater elections were validated," the statement reads. "It became apparent that the City Attorney’s Office provided erroneous instructions to the Payne County Election Board. Sec. 8-3 of the Stillwater City Charter requires that signers of a petition for the recall of elected officials be residents of Stillwater and registered to vote in City of Stillwater elections at the time they signed.
"Because the instructions appear to have created an erroneous count, Stillwater City Clerk Teresa Kadavy has asked the Payne County Election Board to review selected signatures and issue an amended certification of the signature counts for each petition. If necessary, the city clerk will revise the petition certification.”
The Payne County Election Board had previously verified the signatures needed to meet the requirements for a recall election for four out of five of the council members.
