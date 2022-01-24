In partnership with Oklahoma State University, the Stillwater City Council has approved an air service agreement with American Airlines that includes two more years of commercial service along with a minimum revenue guarantee.
OSU and the City of Stillwater would be required to make up any losses in revenue experience by American Airlines up to $2 million a year. The deal is similar to one that originated before the pandemic.
“We don’t write them a check,” Stillwater Regional Airport Director Paul Priegel told the council during Monday’s meeting. “They fly their routes and invoice us for any shortage.”
Prior to the pandemic, Priegel, said traffic was soaring in and out of SWO. He said plans were in place for perhaps larger aircraft and increasing the frequency of flights. He told council the Airport had money left over, but when flights started to dwindle after March 2020, the Airport ran through the funds and American Airlines took a hit of close to $500,000.
The issues compounded as American came close to pulling out of Stillwater. Priegel told council operations and overhead has increased due to supply chain issues and fuel cost, and said there have been pilot shortages. Priegel said many pilots retired during the pandemic, and many pilots who flew regional hubs like Stillwater were being pulled to bigger destinations.
“The community rallied,” Priegel said. “We were able to save our service. To be able to have an agreement that says we are going to have service for two years is substantial.”
The council agreed unanimously, approving the agreement, 4-0.
“While it looks like an expense, it’s really an investment,” Major Will Joyce said.
Councilor Christie Hawkins made sure to thank OSU, which was represented at Monday’s meeting by Joe Weaver, Vice President of Administration and Finance. Weaver said OSU A&M’s board of regents had agreed to the memorandum of understanding last week.
In other business:
• Council heard a presentation from Our Daily Bread and City of Stillwater partnership to receive and disperse rent and utility aid. Through two phases of grant, the program administered more than $600,000 to residents experiencing financial setbacks due to the pandemic.
• Approved the conceptual Husband Street Bike Corridor
• Authorized appropriating funds not exceed $1.125,000 to begin maintenance projects that had been deferred.
• Held off on ruling about a dilapidated property on the 2400 block of East 12th
• Held off on discussing a rezoning request at 802 S. Western Rd., 2302 W 8th Ave and 2324 W 8th Ave.
• Advanced an agreement with Clarity LLC cable service to second reading
