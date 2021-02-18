During the night, the electric provider at Kaw pump station lost power. While crews were working to restore the power, the pumps that deliver the city's raw water supply from Kaw Lake froze. Two of the five pumps have been restored and are now up and running; however, water storage at the plant is low.
Oklahoma State University is helping to put water back into the system and the City is expecting to recover in about two hours.
In addition, there is a major water leak at 19th Avenue and Jardot Road that is causing the system to lose water. Crews are working to fix that leak now.
In the meantime, the City of Stillwater is asking its residents to help by conserving water for the next two hours.
Conservation efforts include:
· Avoiding long showers or filling up baths
· Waiting to run large appliances like washing machines and dishwashers
Stillwater is still experiencing below freezing temperatures and residents can continue to drip faucets to prevent frozen pipes.
For more information regarding the City’s winter weather plans, go to http://stillwater.org/news/view/id/678.
