Because nothing in life is free, especially better streets, the residents of Stillwater are about to be asked what they think about some major projects and how they might be willing to pay for them.
The Stillwater City Council heard from Chief Civic Innovation Officer Becky Taylor on Monday about several priority projects and potential funding options.
Taylor also outlined the City’s current revenue situation and described a community engagement plan that would be part of any effort to raise funding for the projects she presented.
The proposal covers what city staff is calling T.I.M.E. Projects, an acronym for Together Investing in Municipal Excellence.
Taylor said she hoped the presentation would be a call for people to dream about how Stillwater can move forward.
The community has a unique opportunity to not crawl its way out of the global pandemic but to leap out, she said, citing elements of the City’s recently adopted strategic plan.
Mission: “To build a vibrant community for every resident through our efficient services, shared spaces and smart planning.”
Vision: “Stillwater will be a dynamic, inclusive community with a spirit of innovation, growth and opportunity.”
Taylor said the mission and vision should serve as a guide as Stillwater creatively works through challenges and finds solutions for its pressing infrastructure needs.
Stillwater faces funding challenges as a municipality because Oklahoma is the only state in the nation that does not allow cities and towns to use property taxes, also known as ad valorem tax, for general funding. Oklahoma is the only state where city governments are forced to rely primarily on sales tax to fund city government operations.
Revenue has remained relatively flat over the past six years – $28.5 million in 2015 compared to $28.1 million in 2020 – as infrastructure is aging as the community grows, costs have risen and regulations have changed, she said. Cities have found themselves subject to unfunded state and federal mandates, like the America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 that forced the city’s water utility department to complete a risk assessment and emergency response plan for all water systems.
That process required hiring a consultant at a cost of $250,000.
The water utility is also facing new, tighter lead and copper rules for the water system that require an investment of staff time to create an inventory on both the City side and the customer side. The City could be forced to address issues found and money for that hasn’t been allocated in the budget, Taylor said. There just isn’t enough funding for everything that is needed, putting pressure on the budget and leaving less available for core services mandated by state law and city charter.
Taylor identified several capital projects that need to be addressed, including the replacement of Fire Station No. 2 – currently located in a circa-1938 building on the Oklahoma State University campus at Knoblock Street and University Avenue.
A new station has been proposed on Western Road north of McElroy. It would cost an estimated $7-9 million and would give the Stillwater Fire Department a new, modern station that would meet the department’s needs better and accommodate larger apparatus.
In a video message, SFD Chief Terry Essary said moving the station further west would eliminate some of the current overlap in district boundaries for the four fire stations, would give Station 2 better access to routes around town and would provide better response times to the west side of town and Stillwater Regional Airport.
It would also give OSU the ability to repurpose a historic building, Taylor said.
The City of Stillwater’s Animal Welfare facility was identified as another priority.
The building has been shared with the Humane Society of Stillwater as part of a partnership since shortly after its construction in 1984. It was already too small when it was built, SPD Capt. Royce Stephens said in a video presentation about the need for a new facility.
The current facility is too small in general with an inefficient floor plan that doesn’t provide enough space for animals, for storage, for offices or for visitors. There is kennel space for 20 dogs and the facility takes in about 1,000 dogs a year, Stephens said. The infrastructure is outdated and doesn’t meet accessibility standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A new Animal Welfare facility would be built just north of the current location at a projected cost of $3-4 million.
The last area of pressing improvements Taylor addressed was transportation, something she said should be no surprise based on feedback from residents.
City leaders have long said they could easily list at least $60 million in needed road projects. Taylor’s report increased that total to $68.5 million in streets, sidewalks and infrastructure for other types of transportation, like bicycles.
The City of Stillwater has a one-half cent sales tax dedicated to transportation that generates about $4 million annually to fund the Pavement Management Program, she explained. The projects she discussed during her presentation were in addition to that.
More revenue is needed to keep up with the growing community and maintain safe, quality streets, she said.
Oklahoma law now give municipalities the opportunity to establish Public Safety Protection Districts funded with a portion of the property tax collected. SB838 was the first step to allowing municipalities access to property tax revenue for operations, she said.
Taylor said the City of Stillwater could generate an estimated $1.9 million annually for police and fire operations, something that currently takes up 80% of Stillwater’s general fund revenue, by forming a Public Safety Protection District.
The City now wants to engage the public in conversation about how to fund the pressing projects Taylor described.
Stillwater will be divided into quadrants, and community meetings will be held in each one to hear what a diverse cross-section of the public thinks about the projects identified by city staff and learn about other needs, Taylor said.
The plan is to also use platforms like the City of Stillwater’s website, as well as apps like Speak Up Stillwater, Flash Vote and social media to gather input.
A citizen committee that is representative of the community and has diverse perspectives would be appointed.
Once the revenue has been generated, another diverse committee – tasked with stewardship – would be appointed by the City Council to provide oversight and ensure responsible use of the funds.
The goal is to increase transparency and build civic trust, Taylor said.
Chief Performance Innovation Officer Brady Moore presented options for funding the pressing projects that included a combination of bonds, sales tax and the formation of a Public Safety Protection District.
If the City of Stillwater decides to issue debt in the form of bonds or ask for a new sales tax, it could go to a vote in the next calendar year, possibly Feb. 8 or April 5.
The City Council did not make any decisions about how to proceed.
City Manager Norman McNickle pointed out that there are a number of options for funding the projects, the City is not limited to the options presented Monday. Although the staff has identified three areas of pressing need, the intent is to go to the community and see what residents think the greatest needs are.
Participation and feedback from residents is going to be vitally important, Mayor Will Joyce said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.