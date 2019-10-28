The City of Stillwater has canceled its downtown Halloween Festival, originally scheduled for Tuesday, due to the anticipation of inclement weather. The News Press has also canceled the Halloween Photos that coincide with the downtown events. The News Press will still accept photo submissions of trick-or-treaters in costumes to run in print and online editions. They can be shared with us on social media or emailed to editor@stwnewspress.com.
According to the City release, updates for indoor activities will be added to the stillwater.org website. Neighborhood Trick-or-Treating in Stillwater is still Halloween evening.
Freeze warnings have been issued for parts of Oklahoma, including Payne County. Rain is forecasted Tuesday with a high of 42.
An area list of Halloween/Fall events can be found here: https://www.stwnewspress.com/news/halloween-fall-events-in-our-area/article_76535ecf-43ad-5577-ab08-e45ce3f3ae1d.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.