The Stillwater City Council authorized City staff to pursue plans that could put a bond issue for a new Animal Welfare facility on the Nov. 14 ballot.
Council did not adopt resolutions for a ballot measure during Monday's meeting. Staff is going to meet with 505 Architects to create conceptual designs and cost estimates before bringing the issue back before Council in July.
It’s the first step in constructing a new facility since the effort was repealed in January 2022. At the time, Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce said he was concerned another ballot measure would shift focus away from the bond issue that would move Fire Station 2 to a new location. The bond proposal for a new fire station passed in April 2022 with nearly 85 percent approval by Stillwater voters.
Deputy City Manager Melissa Reames told the Council the Animal Welfare facility building was dedicated in 1984 and has “outlived its useful life and we need to start looking at replacing it.”
The effort to replace the Animal Welfare building had been suggested well before the 2022 bond proposal.
Councilor Kevin Clark said he believed the facility was considered too small for the City's needs at the time of its opening.
Councilor Tim Hardin said he wanted a facility that would still be viable in the future.
"Let's not build an Animal Welfare for today, let's build one for 20 years from now," Hardin said. "We only get one shot at this every 20 years or so, so let's make sure we can grow into it."
Reames said the City currently had three proposed properties to consider for a new facility.
“We want to make the best decision we can with the money we’re going to have,” Reames said.
In the same agenda item, Council also approved staff to plan for the creation of a Public Safety District through a bond issue that could also appear on the Nov. 14 ballot.
Senate Bill 838 passed by the Oklahoma Legislature in 2021 allows for municipalities to create Public Safety Districts, with a vote of the people by 60 percent, can add 5 mills to property taxes for money that would go toward purchasing public safety equipment and vehicles, salaries and benefits and emergency medical services.
“If you look at the budget, you will see that public safety takes a huge bite out of the general fund and probably appropriately so, but it does impact those things … in terms of our ability to provide the rest of the services,” City Manager Norman McNickle said. “We’re talking about roughly $19 million, close to $20 million and very little general revenue fund left over. It’s one of the reasons we are advocating this measure.”
The Public Safety District would add 5 mills to the property tax – meaning $5 per each $1,000 increment.
“I was an advocate for the passage of that bill (SB 838). I think we need to pass more of those types of bills in this state,” Joyce said. “The state of Oklahoma is the only state in the Union that does not allow the use of ad valorem (property) taxes for general municipal purposes. It is a very poor funding mechanism that makes cities rely on sales tax. So, it is a good step forward to have the opportunity on this focused on public safety to allow the diversification of our revenue sources.”
In an estimate of a home valued at the Stillwater median of $219,500, Reames said both measures together might increase taxes by an additional $152 annually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.