With unemployment at record low levels, employers across the nation report they are struggling to fill vacancies.
The City of Stillwater, like other government entities that face an additional struggle in competing with private industry for workers, has not been immune to the problem, City Manager Norman McNickle recently told the News Press.
“We are at critical mass with recruitment and retaining employees. If we do not make changes then we will continue losing employees and will not be able to provide all services,” he said in a statement released Friday.
Unemployment is especially low in Oklahoma – 2.3% in recent reports from Oklahoma Employment Security Commission – making it the third lowest in the nation. But economic data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows Payne County even lower at 1.5%.
The challenge to recruit and retain qualified workers has become enough of a concern to prompt city leadership to take a hard look at its employment policies and benefits.
The City Council will meet for a Study Session at 5:30 p.m. Monday to hear reports and recommendations from city staff and discuss options. Part of the discussion has centered around changing working hours to better accommodate both city employees and the public.
“We have to be more agile and responsive with our employees and residents,” McNickle said. “The old structure of Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. municipalities have taken in the past is not necessarily best for employees or the citizens we serve today.”
For example, having City Hall open 7:30 – 5:30 would give the public more opportunity to handle business in person without taking off work, Jones said. And longer shifts four days a week would allow more flexibility and work/life balance for city staff.
If the staff recommendations are adopted, City Hall would be open 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Friday. It’s a structure already adopted by the cities of Moore and Edmond.
The shift in hours was already being discussed, but an employee survey confirmed that flexibility in working hours would be attractive to city staff.
It’s not a completely new concept, McNickle has noted. Police officers already work four 10-hour days.
A list of other departments – whose main activities are out in the field – already operate on what the City calls “non-traditional work schedules” to cover their extended hours and on-demand/emergency calls for service.
But departments working in offices inside City Hall have worked a rigid 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. schedule. Having more flexibility could increase retention, recruitment and morale for many of the City’s certified professionals, according to a report prepared for the Council.
If adopted, it would be implemented as a pilot program over the summer.
Employee pay, health insurance benefits and retirement benefits are also key areas of concern under discussion.
“In order to stay competitive, the City must look at items that employees currently find valuable in their jobs,” the report says.
