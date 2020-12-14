The Stillwater City Council took steps Monday to provide some relief for residents who are still dealing with economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council reinstated a moratorium on disconnecting utility accounts due to non-payment and allocated $150,000 from CARES Act funds to provide one-time individual assistance – up to $1,500 per household – to Stillwater residents who can document financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.
The Council passed a resolution in March that put disconnects on hold, but that program ended July 17.
At that point, customers with past due accounts were asked to set up payment plans to prevent their utility services from being shut off.
City Manager Norman McNickle reported that 74 customers, about 1% of the city’s utility accounts set up payment plans. Of those, 35 defaulted on payment plans and their accounts, totaling about $13,000, and were sent to collections.
The new moratorium will continue until the City Council rescinds it.
The direct financial assistance for residents who can demonstrate a COVID-related hardship like loss of income or unexpected medical bills is a new program.
There is no income limit for applicants and the money can be used to cover utility bills, rent or mortgage payments.
The payments will be made directly to creditors on behalf of residents by Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center, which has entered into an agreement with the City to screen applications and administer the program.
Our Daily Bread already works with other community organizations and churches to meet the needs of its clients. This will be an extension of those existing services.
Vice Mayor Pat Darlington told the other councilors she thinks of it as the “Sleep at Night Grant.”
“This is for any person who has been caught in a bind,” she said.
The Stillwater Resident COVID Impact Assistance Program will run for about five weeks, ending by Jan. 30.
Other funds may be available later from a federal grant the City of Stillwater can apply for in February. But the City won’t qualify for that grant if it has an existing assistance program in place when it applies.
This isn’t the only CARES Act funding the City of Stillwater has distributed this year.
In October, it funded $500,000 in grants – up to $5,000 each – for small businesses that could document they lost revenue due to COVID-19.
The City of Stillwater has received a total of $3.9 million in CARES funding over fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
Some has been used to meet expenses from the city’s response to COVID-19, to maintain services and to acquire protective equipment and a little more than $1.1 million is being held in the General Fund for future needs.
In July, the City Council allocated $100,000 to provide local businesses with a supply of free disposable masks for their customers after the council passed a city ordinance.
The masks and pre-printed posters explaining the mask requirement were distributed by the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce and Visit Stillwater.
