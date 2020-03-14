Although there are no confirmed cases in Stillwater or Payne County, The City of Stillwater is taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.
In conjunction with Governor Kevin Stitt’s executive order to protect vulnerable populations, the Stillwater Senior Activity Center will be closed indefinitely starting Monday. The City will also work closely with Project Heart, Mobile Meals and other local organizations to ensure vulnerable populations continue to receive adequate nutrition.
The City will be contacting organizations and private entities to encourage them to postpone or cancel large public events.
In addition, the City strongly encourages private organizations including faith-based groups to consider postponing, cancelling or alternative to in-person gatherings.
“Our goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said City Manager Norman McNickle. “Additional steps and closures will be evaluated as the situation evolves.”
McNickle emphasized that the City will continue to provide essential services and community support through thoughtful planning for several impact scenarios during this time of heightened public health risk. “We realize this is a difficult time and that there’s a lot of unknowns. We do our best to keep the public informed and make the best decisions we can. We are monitoring the situation closely.”
The City of Stillwater is working and coordinating with numerous public health organizations.
Because human coronaviruses most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, the Oklahoma Health Department would like to remind people to take the same measures that health care providers recommend annually to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses.
Wash your hands often throughout the day. Use warm water and soap. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand gel.
Cover your coughs and sneezes to prevent others from getting sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Germs spread this way.
Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious foods.
Keep surfaces (especially bedside tables, surfaces in the bathroom, and toys for children) clean by wiping them down with a household disinfectant.
Stay at home if you are sick.
The City relays updates, resources and information through its coronavirus information page: http://stillwater.org/news/view/id/531.
See updates and information from the Center for Disease Control at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
