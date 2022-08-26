A bridge project the City of Stillwater began in the spring after a three-year wait has come to a halt, meaning drivers on North Husband Street should plan for detours well into 2023.
The City announced Friday that the replacement of a bridge on Husband Street that crosses Boomer Creek between Stillwater High School and Franklin Avenue will take at least six months longer and cost about $500,000 more than originally expected.
Husband Street has been closed between the high school’s north parking lot and Franklin Avenue since June 15.
Construction was originally expected to last through Jan. 15.
The bridge is one of two Boomer Creek crossings the city has planned to replace since 2019. It and another bridge on Third Avenue were delayed until this year for lack of funding.
Bids received in January for the Husband Street bridge project ranged from $1.2 to $1.7 million.
The new delay and additional cost is the result of inaccurate reports and data received from a geotechnical firm in 2014, Communications Director Dawn Jones said in a release.
In Sept. 2014, the City of Stillwater outsourced geotechnical and engineering services, which included investigative boring. The plan for construction was based on information in that report about the depth of bedrock at the bridge site.
It wasn’t until after the Husband Street bridge had been demolished and excavation for the supporting structures at the end of the bridge had begun that construction crews discovered the bedrock was not at the depth they expected.
Follow-up studies showed it about 20 feet below the level indicated in the original report. That means the foundations for the abutments will have to be redesigned and rebid, increasing costs and stretching out the timeline.
Bidding on the redesigned foundations will open on Sept. 23, and will be presented to the City Council for consideration at its Oct. 3 meeting.
