The City of Stillwater is investing more than $6.7 million in an upgraded communications system to serve police, fire, emergency management and Stillwater Regional Airport.
Emergency Management Director Rob Hill addressed the City Council Monday, saying he had been tasked several years ago with finding a solution for shortcomings in the radio communications systems for the City’s various emergency responders.
Problems include a fair number of dead spots where their radios don’t get signal, spread throughout the city. The interiors of many buildings present a problem for reception, including one Hill said he didn’t want to name but described as, “a large location we go to on a regular basis.”
Once officers enter the building, they can’t use their radios.
The same is true at Stillwater Junior High. Officers have to use their cell phones to communicate from there, Hill said.
Some of the dead spots have been issues for years, some are a product of growth and some are a result of newer construction practices.
Hill said a new system will solve most of the problems but can’t take care of all of them. Changes in building code might be necessary as well.
Requiring builders of certain structures to include bi-directional amplifiers, signal boosters that extend two-way radio coverage, would make a difference, he said. It’s something that’s becoming more common across the country.
BDAs improved signal in hard to reach places like stairwells and are becoming more common in concrete or metal construction, large buildings over 25,000 square feet, high-rise buildings and buildings with underground spaces like basements and parking garages.
Windows with Low-E glass can also interfere with radio signals, according to Strategic Connections, a company that installs large audio/visual and communications systems. The windows also interfere with cell phone reception and Wi-Fi, because their signals fall on the infrared spectrum.
They have been included in the Massachusetts Building Code since 2014 and requiring them for commercial buildings in New York was under discussion in 2019.
Motorola will sell the City its new communications system on a lease purchase program, charging no interest and with no payments due for a year.
The City will make five annual payments of $1,355,000 beginning Jan. 1, 2023, paying a total of $6,775,000.
Completing installation will take 9-12 months, if none of the equipment is on back-order.
The original plan had been to install the same system throughout Payne County and at Oklahoma State University.
Funding isn’t currently available at the county level and OSU opted to go with a different type of system.
This project will pave the way for the other municipalities in the county, Hill said. Moving forward with a citywide system makes it possible for the county and OSU to connect to it later.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
