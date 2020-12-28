Trash service in Stillwater is about to become a little more expensive beginning Friday, when the City of Stillwater increases charges across the board by 11.5%.
The services that will see rate adjustments include residential collection, commercial collection, roll off container rental and street sweeping, Waste Management Services Director Chris Knight told the Council during its Dec. 7 meeting.
People who have one 96-gallon trash can – the most popular size – will pay $2.10 more, raising their cost for trash collection to $20.38 per month. The monthly charge for street sweeping will increase from $1.63 to $2.33 a month.
Another 4% rate increase is planned for 2023.
The increases will impact all residential accounts, which city staff estimated in July at about 13,500, and commercial accounts, estimated at 990.
The increases are based on an analysis by NexGen Strategies and Solutions, a consulting firm that presented its findings to the City Council in July.
At the time, Dan Yanke, NexGen’s Managing Director of Environmental Practice, said the city’s solid waste operation was not generating enough to cover operations and maintenance costs. He projected it would have a loss of $835,244 in fiscal year 2020.
Knight told the City Council he didn’t believe commercial rates have been adjusted since 2012 or 2013.
In spite of that, Yanke told the councilors Stillwater’s waste management program is actually in much better shape than many he sees.
In July, the council opted to hold off on enacting any rate increases out of concern for residents who were already struggling financially.
Since then, the council has funded a program to provide assistance with utilities, rent and mortgage payments for Stillwater residents who have lost income or had unexpected expenses due to COVID-19. The program is administered through Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center, which is taking applications through Jan. 25.
The City is planning to apply for additional pandemic relief funds this spring through the federal Community Development Block Grant program. If received, those funds could provide the same type of assistance, plus help the City to meet other needs.
But Stillwater’s waste management department needs the rate increase now to cover basic operations and maintain facilities and to move forward with a new recycling staging facility the City is planning, Special Projects Director John McClenny told the City Council.
In September, the councilors authorized a $165,910 contract with Tricore to design a new recycling staging facility near Stillwater Regional Airport.
The City’s contract with recycling processor Cedar Creek Farms expires in 2022 and Stillwater needs to have an alternative in place by then.
The recycling transfer station could eventually be expanded into a sorting facility if needed.
