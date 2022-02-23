Friday is the deadline to submit an application to serve on the City of Stillwater’s newly created Transportation Projects Advisory Committee. This standing committee will consist of five people – appointed by the City Council – who will serve as a citizen advisory board to review projects funded through the one-cent transportation sales tax approved by voters Feb. 8.
The new tax is projected to generate $8 million annually, twice the amount previously collected.
City Manager Norman McNickle said it might be possible to issue revenue bonds with the money, which could enable the City to complete its lengthy list of priority projects more quickly.
Communications Director Dawn Jones said the goal of appointing the committee is to foster continued trust among residents.
“They will provide input and assistance to ensure projects are built on time, on budget, and that voter expectations are met,” she said.
On election night, Mayor Will Joyce said the proposition’s 70% approval showed that voters are ready to support improvements.
Voters also approved by about the same margin, a proposition increasing the city’s lodging tax, now known as the Visitor Tax, from 4% to 7%. The proceeds will be divided with 70% going to visitor recruitment and 30% to be used by the City of Stillwater, through the Stillwater Economic Development Authority to develop amenities and attractions.
The Tourism Advisory Committee appointed in 2019 will provide oversight for SEDA’s use of those funds.
The application to serve on the Transportation Projects Advisory Committee and other City of Stillwater boards and committees can be found online at http://stillwater.org/page/home/government/advisory-boards-committees.
