Traffic counts are underway on Duck Street as the City of Stillwater looks at options for configuring the roadway to accommodate cars, bicycles and pedestrians when that corridor sees new development.
It’s a different type of study than the City has done in the past, Engineering Director Monty Karns told the News Press. The City is working with Gose and Associates and Traffic Engineering Consultants to get a count of not just vehicular traffic, but pedestrians and bicycles. It should be completed by Spring Break.
Duck Street is heavily traveled by a variety of users, and it will likely attract even more in the near future.
A new hotel and convention center is planned for the 100 block of South Duck Street, between Eskimo Joe’s and the Stillwater YMCA, a project that is expected to spur further commercial development.
There is talk of Oklahoma State University wanting to see more entertainment options near its campus for students, both on-campus and off-campus.
A significant number of OSU students live in the houses and apartments along Duck Street and across the street to the east.
Karns said the goal of the traffic study is to measure not just the number of vehicles and pedestrians, but the time of day they use Duck Street. Each group of users has its own traffic patterns.
The lights are phased to keep cars moving, but that signal timing means pedestrians crossing the street have to wait several minutes, even when little traffic is present.
The News Press asked several students who cross Duck Street multiple times a day to get to and from campus about what that’s like.
Devin, a Management Information Systems student who crosses Duck Street four times a day, said he wishes the crosswalk signal was more reactive but he’s gotten used to the wait.
“You just kind of go with it,” he said as he waited on his bicycle at the corner.
Psychology student Mohammed and Biology student Karsten said they cross the street on foot three times a day on average and the wait times don’t bother them, but they don’t always feel safe.
Karsten said it’s especially bad at night and happens most often when people are crossing the street and a driver decides to turn right at the red light without noticing them.
He’s even had a close call with a pedestrian while making a right turn, he said.
Karns said it’s a delicate balance, trying to time signals so traffic doesn’t back up and pedestrians and bicyclists are safe.
Shortening intervals for cars or lengthening crosswalk times create their own issues.
Duck Street is a major thoroughfare in the heart of Stillwater and is used by a lot of emergency vehicles. Karns said the traffic signal interrupters on police and fire department vehicles don’t trigger the lights when crosswalk signals are in their walk or clearing phase.
Making those too long can interfere with traffic flow, including emergency vehicles, he said. That could affect their response times.
But traffic counts and signal timing are just part of the consideration for Duck Street.
The roadway was recently resurfaced and some people have urged the City to try re-striping it to three lanes and painting prominent bike lanes, like the ones south of Sixth Avenue.
Karns said he has concerns about the amount and type of traffic on the northern stretch of Duck Street causing problems if it were to become a three-lane street.
There have been different visions for Duck Street in recent years.
Duck Street was a boulevard divided by a tree-planted median before being widened to four lanes in the 1970s.
Restoring the boulevard north of Sixth Avenue has also been discussed by the City Council, but recreating that boulevard and adding accommodations for active forms of transportation comes with a $14 million price tag, Karns said. That would have to compete with a list of other road projects for funding.
Receiving infrastructure funding from the federal government could help make it possible and city staff is working on applications for those dollars.
Karns said he is also developing the list of projects for the coming year’s Pavement Management Program and will be presenting his recommendations to the City Council in April.
