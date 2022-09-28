Tax collections for the City of Stillwater surged in July, following one of the biggest fiscal years in the City’s history.
September’s total appropriations, based off July transactions reported to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, came in at $3,639,425, up 21 percent from the previous year.
The Fiscal Year 22, which began in July 2021 and ended June 2022, came in at $33,174,823 in a year budgeted for $32 million. That performance was up 13.2 percent over the previous fiscal year.
The beginning of Fiscal Year 23 was already off to a strong start. Sales tax collections came in at $3.2 million, up 17.32 percent from the previous year. Use tax collection was at $427,633, up 64.72 percent from the previous year. Approved by voters in February, the City recently began collecting an extra 3 percent on the hotel/motel tax. The total appropriation was up 162 percent.
The new visitors tax brought in $123,489. Thirty percent of all visitors tax collected go into an amenities fund, which the City will use to develop facilities that attract visitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.