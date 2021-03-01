Another round of assistance is on the way for Stillwater residents struggling to pay rent and utility bills. In February the City of Stillwater submitted an application for $420,000 in COVID-19 relief funding to be paid through the Community Development Block Grant program.
City Manager Norman McNickle said he’s not sure when the money will be awarded but city staff has been assured the money is there as long as Stillwater qualifies.
“We’re ready to go the minute we get it,” he said.
With past due utility account balances growing even before of the surge in use during February’s bitter cold weather, the help is sound to be badly needed, McNickle told the News Press.
The City of Stillwater’s accounts receivable for utilities has already doubled since Dec. 15, with accounts over 60 days old reaching a balance of $350,000, he said. The City is bracing for those numbers to increase as bills from February hit.
The program will once again be run through Our Daily Bread food and resource center to distribute the funds.
In December and January Our Daily Bread administered the application and award process for an emergency assistance program the city created with $150,000 from CARES Act funding.
The program was dedicated to providing up to $1,500 in emergency assistance for Stillwater residents who needed help covering rent, mortgage expenses or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was open to Stillwater residents of all income levels who could demonstrate income loss or increased expenses due to COVID-19.
Applications opened Dec. 21 and all the money had been awarded by Jan. 15, Chief Civic Innovation Officer Becky Taylor said in a report to the City Council.
ODB received 244 applications in the first two days, then paused the process to catch up.
Out of 318 submitted applications, including some duplicates, 146 were approved.
The largest percentage, 47%, went for a combination of rent or mortgage and utility assistance, followed by 37% to rent or mortgage alone.
Residents seeking only utility assistance made up just 16% of the applicants.
Applicants who were denied either didn’t provide the proper documentation or couldn’t prove their hardship was due to COVID.
A small number, 14 in total, did not live within the Stillwater city limits.
The vast majority of applicants reported having a high school diploma, although some applicants had four year degrees and a few had graduate degrees.
The vast majority were unemployed but a significant group had at least part-time employment. Retirees and students made up the smallest groups of applicants.
Taylor shared messages Our Daily Bread had received from some of the grateful recipients:
“Thank you so much. I can’t believe this is happening because I have needed this help and prayed about it and never thought I would get it but it is going to give me much needed relief. Thank you.”
McNickle said the new assistance program will work slightly differently.
Because it’s funded through the CDBG program, income limits will apply and it will only be available for rent and utility assistance.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
