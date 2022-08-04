The City of Stillwater stands to receive about $1 million as part of a settlement from three separate opioid distributors and a manufacturer. Such settlement offers are starting to show up in the ongoing nationwide litigation between states, counties, cities and the companies that make and distribute opioid pain medications.
Payne County Commissioner Chris Reding has been told the county, which he previously said had one of the highest opioid prescription rates in the state, should also expect to see something soon.
Government entities are trying to recover money to help address the damage to communities caused by opioids and they’re asking the companies that profited from their widespread use to pay up.
In 2017, the State of Oklahoma filed suit against Purdue Pharmaceuticals, claiming that OxyContin, Vicodin, Percocet and other prescription pain medicines drugmakers falsely claimed were safe led to the deaths of thousands of Oklahomans, the Pew Trust reported. The state’s original claim argued that companies engaged in deceptive and misleading marketing that led to over-prescribing and caused “a devastating public health crisis” in the state, putting “an immense financial burden on Oklahoma, its businesses, consumers, communities and citizens.”
In 2012, enough prescription opioids were shipped for every person in the U.S. to have a 20-day supply, the Associated Press reported, based on its analysis of federal distribution data.
Opioids contain compounds that naturally occur in the opium poppy. They block pain signals to the brain and are usually prescribed to treat moderate to severe pain, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. But they also related to street drugs like heroin and can be addictive.
Johns Hopkins lists the most commonly used opioids as prescription OxyContin and Vicodin, an extremely potent synthetic opioid called fentanyl and the illegal street drug, heroin.
The companies that make and distribute the drugs are being sued for their actions in fueling what has come to be seen as a crisis caused by opioid use disorder or dependence on opioids.
The Stillwater City Council approved a resolution Monday accepting part of the State of Oklahoma distributors settlement agreement with Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation and AmerisourceBergen Corporation – the three largest drug distribution companies in the U.S. – and another resolution accepting its portion of the Oklahoma Subdivision settlement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a maker of opioids that is owned by Johnson & Johnson.
The City of Stillwater retained McAfee & Taft, an Oklahoma City-based law firm that often provides representation to governments as counsel for the opioid litigation.
Under the settlement agreement, the distributors will pay the State of Oklahoma a maximum amount of $293,740,000, to be paid out over 18 years.
They will only pay that amount if 100% of the political subdivisions that are suing agree, City Attorney Kimberly Carnley explained.
“This settlement requires complete participation by all 80 political subdivisions and it also requires complete participation by non-litigating political subdivisions with a population of 10,000 or more,” Carnley said. “There are 39 of the non-litigating political subdivisions.”
The state is working on getting the entities that weren’t part of the suit to participate, she said.
The agreement sets aside 25% or $ 73,435,000 for the 80 cities and towns that are part of the claim. Attorneys fees will be paid from the settlement and 10% will be retained by the McAfee & Taft in case there are appeals regarding the allocation.
Stillwater will receive 1.382% of the settlement amount, totaling just over $1 million before legal fees.
The settlement funds are generally limited to being used for reducing the harm caused by opioids and the agreement contains guidance about what would qualify. The state will also form a review committee to ensure the funds are spent appropriately, Carnley said.
The City Council will have to approve specific expenditures after the settlement has been finalized and the money has been received.
