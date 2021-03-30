The City of Yale is building a natural gas pipeline to connect it with a new supplier that city leaders hope will provide a more reliable supply at a more reasonable price for its retail customers.
Following February’s frigid temperatures, the City of Yale received a $1.4 million bill from its current supplier, Acting City Manager Phillip Kelly told the Payne County Commissioners. The city has not yet decided how to handle the large utility bill, he said.
The average price Yale was charged for natural gas during that period was $117 per MMBtu, compared to the current spot price of $3 per MMBtu, Craig Brownlee, a contract engineer for the project said. The city is anxious to start the pipeline project.
District 2 Commissioner Chris Reding said the Oklahoma Attorney General is investigating allegations of price gouging which could possibly provide some relief to the city.
The city currently uses a pipeline owned by Keystone Gas Corporation to buy gas from a third-party supplier for retail distribution to approximately 350 customers. The new pipeline will connect Yale's system to an Oklahoma Natural Gas pipeline.
The Payne County Board of Commissioners provided some assistance by waiving the usual fees associated with three crossings and two permits for the four-inch high density polycarbonate line.
The 1,500 foot line will be buried at least eight feet deep and will run parallel to Norfolk Road about three miles north of State Highway 33 in the county right of way.
In other business, the commissioners approved the five-year County Improvements for Roads and Bridges plan presented by Jeffrey Dixon, program manager for Circuit Engineering District 5.
The plan projects expenditures over the next five years for major road improvement projects in Payne County.
In the next fiscal year, the major projects on the five-year plan are the three-mile widening and paving of Norfolk Road north of State Highway 33 in District 1 and a bridge replacement on west 80th street in District 3.
Dixon said $1.66 million was allocated to Payne County from funds received for CED 5, which covers seven counties from Garvin County to Payne County and Canadian County, which was recently added to the district.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation provides oversight for the CIRB fund. The revenue that goes into the fund comes from 20% of motor vehicle taxes, up to $120 million per year.
The commissioners also approved paying 86 weekly purchase orders totaling $205,854, April blanket purchase orders totaling $272,122, and a monthly payroll of $899,553 for approximately 224 county employees.
Find Mark A Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP.
