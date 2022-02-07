The City of Stillwater has approved a memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma State University that will keep commercial air service at Stillwater Regional Airport, approving it as part of the City Council’s consent agenda Monday.
American Airlines is willing to continue providing air service in Stillwater only if it can limit its economic risk by receiving a revenue guarantee.
The City would not be able to provide enough of a revenue guarantee by itself, so OSU agreed to enter into a joint deal, according to a memorandum of understanding approved Jan 21 by the OSU Board of Regents.
The university agrees to cover half the $4 million total cost of a two-year air service agreement that provides revenue guarantees for the airline.
It states that both Stillwater and OSU directly benefit from having commercial air service at Stillwater Regional Airport, “both as a transportation utility and as a tool for economic development.”
OSU has supported Stillwater’s air service in the past, pledging $2 million of its travel budget in 2015 to get commercial air service established.
The City Council approved the new Air Service Availability Agreement on Jan 24. Stillwater Regional Airport Director Paul Priegel said the new air service agreement is almost identical to the agreement put in place when the airline was starting its operation in Stillwater.
At that meeting, Priegel gave the councilors a short history of commercial air service at SWO, which launched in August 2016 and has carried more than 225,000 people since then. The airport serves an area that extends west to Enid, north to the Kansas border, east to Tulsa and south to Edmond with a population of about 190,000, he said. The connectivity from having flights to the hub at DFW that can take people almost anywhere in the country or the world has been a great thing for Stillwater. But the airport itself has also benefited from having commercial air service in the form of “substantial investment back into our airport from the federal government through infrastructure and airport improvement dollars,” he said.
Once Stillwater reaches 10,000 enplanements, meaning the boarding of an aircraft by a paying passenger, in a year – something it did even in 2020, the lowest year – it receives $1 million that the airport can invest in infrastructure and improvements, Priegel explained. Stillwater Regional Airport has also received millions of dollars in grants and COVID relief because of its status as a commercial airport.
But in spite of the success of Stillwater’s commercial air service, the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt commercial air travel, including the Stillwater routes.
“Our air service, up until the beginning of COVID, was thriving to say the least, we had had substantial growth and were in the process of getting bigger aircraft and more frequency,” Priegel said. “… We have continued to work with American Airlines over the last couple of years. Our industry is rebounding but obviously slower, and then we keep getting the repetitive impacts of more variants.”
Airlines are facing an increase in overhead and pilot shortages that are forcing them to make tough decisions, he said. But instead of pulling out of Stillwater’s smaller market the airline asked for a service agreement. He credits the relationship between Stillwater and American Airlines for that decision.
The City and OSU each agreed to provide up to $500,000 for the last half of fiscal year 2022, $1 million each for the 2022/2023 fiscal year and $500,000 each for the first half of fiscal year 2023/2024.
The airline will submit an invoice quarterly when if experiences a revenue shortfall. The City and OSU have the right to request an audit of the airline’s records.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.