Out of concern for public health and safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Stillwater has postponed this year’s Boomer Blast event, an annual Independence Day celebration on July 4. The City is exploring options for a show later this year.
“We know it’s a disappointment; however, this decision was made out of concern for our community,” Special Events Coordinator Stephanie Kinder said. “We’d like to thank our residents and donors for not only their patience and understanding, but their continued support each year.”
The City is exploring options for a firework show later this year instead, but it is contingent upon funding and other community events. The City will update its residents through Stillwater.org/news and its social media accounts.
Catchapalooza, the annual fishing tournament held by Lake McMurtry, will proceed as usual on July 4. Information on this event will be posted to lakemcmurtry.org as it becomes available. For questions on this event, call 405.747.8085.
