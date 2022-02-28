The City of Stillwater will start a pilot program over the summer that adjusts the work schedule for staff at City Hall, giving them four nine-hour work days followed by a half day on Friday. The move – under study since October – is designed to provide better work/life balance, something labor surveys have repeatedly found is highly valued by workers as part of an organizational culture.
Private employers have a competitive advantage in being able to pivot quickly to meet the desires and needs of modern employees, offering attractive, flexible work schedules, Chief Performance Innovation Officer Brady Moore, told the Council Monday.
He said COVID-19 showed that the City of Stillwater is not a “work from home” organization, but recent exit interviews and requests from current staff have also shown a need to look into becoming a more flexible organization.
City staff is also looking at what can and should be done regarding factors like pay and benefits.
Moore said he knew offering more flexible scheduling would be a challenge because the City of Stillwater provides essential services and has made a promise to be responsive to community needs. Departments outside City Hall were already working non-traditional shifts, he found. After making adjustments at City Hall, the plan is to come back and see if there are more ways to offer flexibility for those departments.
The new schedule will require changing hours of operation at City Hall from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The extended Monday – Thursday hours also serve the public by giving people who work 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. more of a chance to take care of their business with the city, before and after work, City Manager Norman McNickle told the News Press.
Over the past year, specifically the past several months, administrators at the City of Stillwater have been looking at ways to improve employee retention and recruitment, Human Resources Director Christy Driskel said. The City of Stillwater is facing the same difficulties in keeping and attracting workers that other employers across the community and across the nation are experiencing.
“I’ve been here for over 20 years and I can safely say that these are unusual times,” Human Resources Director Christy Driskel said as a “Help Wanted” sign displayed on the video screens overhead. “The pressures and uncertainties of the last two years are weighing heavy on employees at all levels. When you take an already extremely lean organization and face a pandemic and unprecedented times for hiring and employment, it takes a toll.”
Driskel said positions are having to be opened multiple times and job postings are remaining open for longer than she has ever seen. Some positions have been vacant for two years and some departments and divisions are staffed at less than 50%, which impacts critical services.
The problem extends across areas of operation.
Measures already taken include fast-tracking applicants and reviewing salaries to stay competitive, she said. But it’s not just the HR department that is struggling to meet the need for workers. Outside recruiters are having the same trouble sourcing candidates for high-level professional positions.
There are fewer eligible applicants and it’s more difficult to get those qualified applicants through the hiring process, including drug testing and driving record requirements, as competing offers come in, Driskel said.
Better pay, the ability to work from home, flexible schedules and retirement benefits are the main factors she said employees cited when leaving the City for other jobs. The City must look at the things employees find valuable, if it wants to be competitive.
An employee engagement survey identified four key areas:
Benefits
Salaries
Retirement
Work schedule
Benefits in particular are a concern for potential employees during the interview process and they’re important for retention, as a driver of employee satisfaction, she said. Rates for health insurance are expected to go up this year due to rising healthcare costs but maintaining the health insurance program is critical for recruitment and retention.
The current requirement to have 10 years of service before becoming fully vested in the City’s retirement plan was also discussed. Deputy City Manager Melissa Reames said it had been intended to encourage employees to stay.
But that might not be motivating for early career workers, Mayor Will Joyce said.
Even a three-year vesting period could be considered too long compared to private industry standards, Councilor Kevin Clark said.
Police and Fire, who negotiate labor contracts and have their own retirement systems were not part of the discussion.
Pay is a tough issue to address, Driskel told the Council, the City is competing with private industry, which raises salaries during times of peak demand and when the labor market is competitive or inflation is high. Salaries continue to be reviewed and the City has provided employee bonuses but something has to be done about the pay scale.
“Staffing shortages and wage competitiveness are problems for all municipalities,” Driskel read from an email she received from a consultant. “For those with financial wherewithal, we’re recommending pay range maximum increases of four percent, if affordable.”
The consultant went on to recommend that municipalities recognize and talk about the other things they have to offer like benefit packages, job stability and a much calmer, nicer, family-friendly work environment, she said.
It’s hard for municipalities in Oklahoma to compare their compensation with other cities because communities have vast differences, making it hard to determine whether a community is truly a valid comparable, she said another consultant told her.
Driskel said city administration would like to discuss a cost of living adjustment for all employees while continuing to work with a compensation consultant to outline a long-term response. The last across-the-board cost of living adjustment was given in November 2018, she said.
Chief Civic Innovation Officer Becky Taylor reinforced that need, saying the initial analysis of an employee survey showed that one-third of employees do not believe their pay is appropriate, and almost one-fourth say morale is not good and the City is not interested in their personal growth.
Taylor said those results weren’t surprising after two years of COVID and short staffing.
But those items are solvable, Taylor said. The low morale responses seem to be focused primarily in a few departments, making it easier to address them.
On the positive side, 86% of employees say they have good teamwork, cooperation and supervisor support, while 83% said they had adequate training.
Taylor said the initial report was high-level and city staff will continue taking a deeper look at responses by department.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.