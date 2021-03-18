City water utility making progress on infrastructure projects

Water infrastructure projects are moving along in Stillwater, according to a report from Water Utilities Director Bill Millis.
Millis recently gave the Stillwater City Council a quarterly update on water and wastewater infrastructure projects that are nearing completion, are underway or are in the design phase.
A $51,000 project to build 400 feet of new water line to the Hunter’s Ridge Addition is nearly complete. The project eliminates a dead end in the line that required flushing and improves water quality in the Hunter’s Ridge area while adding a second supply into the Rural Water District 1 service area that enables the rural water district to add 20 more meters.
A surcharge on the new meters will recover the cost.
Another project to relocate the water line along North Perkins Road is nearly complete. The line construction itself is finished, but parking lots, sidewalks and grassy areas that were disturbed by the construction will have to be repaired.
The relocation is part of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s plan to widen North Perkins Road north of McElroy Road. Although ODOT is responsible for construction costs, the City of Stillwater is responsible for purchasing rights of way and relocating utilities.
The overall project will provide turn lanes in key areas and add a center median in an attempt to reduce the frequency and severity of wrecks due to turning traffic.
A new traffic signal will be added between Redbud Drive and Krayler Avenue at the driveways for Lowe’s and Buffalo Wild Wings.
A multi-use path to serve pedestrians and bicycles will be added along the west side of the street and a sidewalk will be added along the east side of the street.
The City of Stillwater’s portion of the project has been budgeted at $2.19 million.
Another waterline project is underway while the street in the area of 4th Avenue and Hester Street is being rebuilt. The streets have been crumbling from the stress that heavy equipment put on them during the construction of several apartment complexes in that area.
Sometimes it makes sense to go ahead and replace utility infrastructure that is nearing the end of its life while the street is torn up, instead of waiting until it fails and digging up a new street, Millis explained. The current water lines are aging and under-sized for future development.
A sewer line will also be replaced before the roadway is completed.
A similar project on 7th Avenue in downtown is in the planning stage.
An aged section of cast iron water line has also been abandoned in place and replaced with new materials along Elm Avenue.
The 4th Avenue and Hester Street project was funded in 2019 at an estimated cost of $419,000.
Other projects underway at the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Brush Creek Road are nearing completion although repairs to the digester area where microorganisms are used to digest solids removed during the treatment process are still underway.
The city’s water treatment plant is also getting attention, including a new lime feed system that is used to soften the water during treatment. New filters, a new chlorinator and other chemical feed system improvements are being made.
A new generator is also being installed to improve the plant’s reliability in case of a power outage.
More improvements for the plant are under consideration, but there may need to be a discussion about the timing of those or whether they should even be done, Millis said. It depends on whether city leaders decide it would be better to keep the current plant operating as long as possible or build a new one at some point.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
