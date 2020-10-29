Following the frigid storm front that swept through Stillwater early this week, the City of Stillwater continues to restore power to people around town.
Since early Tuesday, the Stillwater Electric Authority has helped more than 8,000 people affected by tree limb damage, heavy ice and related power issues, according to a release from the City of Stillwater.
There were seven substation power breakers open at the peak of outages, causing about 9,800 people to be without power. The las such circuit breaker was closed around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday. Crews then focused on around 3,400 other customers who sustained individual line damage and were still without power. Crews worked overnight Tuesday, restoring power to yet another 1,800 customers, according to the release.
A water leak also caused water services to be interrupted from 15th Avenue and Lowry Street to 19th Avenue and Perkins Road. Limbs were removed from near the site to fix the issue.
“City crews have been working in sub-freezing temperatures, heavy rain, and throughout the night to keep our houses powered, roads cleared of debris and neighborhoods safe. For that, we cannot thank them enough— these employees are true public servants,” Deputy City Manager Melissa Reames said in the release. “We also thank the public for their patience and understanding as this October ice event unfolds.”
With limbs needing to be disposed of around town, there is a plan being formed to collect the debris. The release states that in the meantime, residents dealing with fallen limbs or debris can place 10-foot sections on the curb or pay a fee to drop off at Cedar Creek Farms, 3051 N Marine Drive, or the landfill at 1717 E. Yost Road.
Stillwater Electric Utility has crews on standby to address outages. If you experience an outage, report and track it to correction online at Stillwater.org/reportpoweroutage or call 405.372.3292.
Stay updated on weather alerts and warnings through Stillwater Emergency Management’s Facebook and Twitter pages: @StwSEMA.
