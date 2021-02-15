Monday's trash and recycling collection services have been canceled due to residential road conditions and extremely cold temperatures.
Waste Management Director Chris Knight said workers plan to resume pickup on Tuesday, with this week's schedule pushed back a day for all customers.
“If we are able to collect, we will push Monday’s collection to Tuesday and so on,” Knight said. Trash collection service would be extended to Saturday for residents who usually have their trash collected on Friday.
Tentative Trash Collection Schedule
Regular collection day
Collection day for the week of Feb. 15
Monday – Tuesday, Feb. 16
Tuesday – Wednesday, Feb. 17
Wednesday – Thursday, Feb. 18
Thursday – Friday, Feb. 19
Friday – Saturday, Feb. 20
For more information regarding the City’s winter weather plans, go to http://stillwater.org/news/view/id/678.
