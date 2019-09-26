Trent Sorrell can’t go anywhere around town without being recognized.
Wherever he goes, whether it is to get a bite to eat at Braum's, a drink at Sonic or even at work, people always have three words to say to him: “You need Advantage.”
Yes, Sorrell is that guy.
If you are a Stillwater resident or an Oklahoma State University student, you have almost certainly heard him on the radio driving around town, on TV or seen him popping up out of nowhere before every movie at the theater.
“I don’t go to the movies that often and I probably purposely go late so I don’t have to see it,” Sorrell said.
A local celebrity, Sorrell had no idea how the commercials would take off, but it couldn’t have worked out any better for the marketing ploy of Advantage Plumbing Heating and Cooling.
Trent’s dad, Dale, has owned the business for more than 15 years and for a while, the business wasn’t the household name it is today. Back then, it was in fact called Western Mechanical, as it had been since 1968.
In 2014, Dale decided to go with a rebrand because two things: No. 1 was people kept stopping by the shop looking to get their cars fixed because of the name and No. 2, he wanted to get a name higher in the alphabet for the phonebook.
Advantage was born.
To get the name out, Dale and his daughter, Macy Devereaux – who has a strategic communications degree from OSU and does marketing for the company – set up some time with an advertising company out of Oklahoma City named SPECS.
SPECS’ director Peter Adams showed up at the 2015 Stillwater Home and Garden Show with a camera. When he left, a legend had been born.
Trent had no idea they were to film a commercial.
“I didn’t want him to leave early,” Dale said.
As they were packing up after a day at the show, Dale and Peter came in and told Trent and a co-worker at the time named Craig Helle they were going to shoot a commercial.
“It was me and one other guy and I thought, ‘Oh shoot,’” Trent said. “I don’t mind it now as bad, but I really didn’t want to shoot one. I had no idea how it would turn out after how it started because we just threw it together. I definitely didn’t expect it to catch on like it did, but here we are five years later.”
Dale said he wanted to have a commercial that not only would get the name in a slogan, but also have some humor to it. Having his usually soft spoken son continually pop up in the frame to spout the catchphrase took care of the latter part.
“I have always wanted to add some humor to our commercials because it makes them more memorable,” Dale said. “When I was growing up here, I would go to the movie theater and there was a spot for Jack and Son Radiator Shop on the south side of town. Their commercials, it was showing pictures and they were showing the shop and their truck. At the end of the commercial, they would say ‘Jack and Son Radiator Shop, the best place in town to take a leak.’ It was funny and I knew people remembered that.
“(Adams) came out there and we were going to shoot some commercials and he was coming up with cheesy things and he came up with this, ‘You need Advantage’ where my son would jump up at the end of the commercial and point. My son was a little too cool for that. He wasn’t on board with it at first.”
Trent and Craig pulled it off, though, with their first commercial still running at the Stillwater AMC. They also recorded a bit together that is played on TV and the radio, where the two technicians were asked to mimic sounds customers said their furnaces and air conditioners made.
“My son does this ‘Cuckoo’ sound,” Dale said.
Devereaux said that one was one of her favorites. Even though they have new commercials, including a Christmas-themed one, she will always look fondly on those first ones.
“We thought about rotating new ones, but we haven’t changed it at the movie theater since the older ones are just gold. We talked about trading one out to see what happens, but you are driving and you hear a ‘Cuckoo’ and you think, ‘What?’”
Initially, Trent wasn’t a fan of the commercials.
“My son told me, ‘You got to get those off of there and quit doing it,’” Dale said. “And I thought, ‘Why?’ And he said, ‘I will be driving down the street and people yell that at me.’ That is what we want for them to remember it. He has gotten over that now.”
Trent still gets it yelled at him and occasionally, he will say it for them. He said one worker in particular at Braum's loves to see Trent walk into the store.
“I do have one superfan, the guy who works at Braum's,” Trent said. “I think it makes his day every time I go in there. I can tell it means a lot to him. He considers me a buddy now because he met the ‘You need Advantage’ guy.”
While Trent will never be as much as a fan as his dad and sister are of the commercials, he recognizes the impact they have had on people. The team is constantly doing more commercials and Trent is always there. In fact, he has even started getting his 3-year-old son, Tucker, involved.
Dale said he has people track how many people call in because of the commercials and it is a high number. They even set up their lime green wrap backdrop at home and gardens shows since and people have said the trademark line into the camera. Like his son, Dale can't believe how much it has taken off and what feedback they have gotten.
“Somebody posted on Facebook that the whole theater was chanting with the commercial,” Devereaux said. “I sent that to our commercial guy and that was the highlight of his whole year.”
Trent will humor folks on house calls now when they have a knowing look in their eyes when he shows up. He has started to embrace the fame, something he wouldn’t have thought possible half a decade ago.
“I will see somebody and they will start to say something and I will answer, ‘Yes, it’s me’ before they answer,” Trent said. “I am proud of how it has caught on. Usually I am not a big ‘being in the spotlight’ guy, so it is pretty cool.”
