Kevin Clark was sworn in during Monday’s City Council meeting, joining council after being appointed at the previous meeting.
Clark, a financial advisor, takes over the unexpired term of Seat No. 3 from Dr. John Wedlake, who resigned because of a potential conflict of interest.
Clark told the News Press he expects his 10 years on the Stillwater Board of Education to be a help getting him acclimated.
“I’m excited about it,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting deeper engaged. It’s going to be fun.”
