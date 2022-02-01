Kevin Clark oath

Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press

Judge Tanya Raun swears Kevin Clark into the oath of office for Seat 3 of the Stillwater City Council during Monday’s meeting at City Hall.

 Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press

Kevin Clark was sworn in during Monday’s City Council meeting, joining council after being appointed at the previous meeting. 

Clark, a financial advisor, takes over the unexpired term of Seat No. 3 from Dr. John Wedlake, who resigned because of a potential conflict of interest.

Clark told the News Press he expects his 10 years on the Stillwater Board of Education to be a help getting him acclimated.

“I’m excited about it,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting deeper engaged. It’s going to be fun.”

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you