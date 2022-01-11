Students haven’t been back in the classroom long since returning from winter break, but COVID-19 is already hitting schools hard, causing staffing shortages and student absences. It’s affecting the operation of school districts across the state.
Perkins and Yale have been among the hardest hit in Payne County. Perkins has canceled classes, while Yale has opted into distance learning.
Stillwater Public Schools and other districts in the area have recently been forced to cancel bus routes due to lack of staffing due to COVID concerns.
Some schools, like Stillwater and Perkins, are hosting vaccination clinics for students and staff in an attempt to slow the virus’s spread.
SPS stops short of a mandate but has announced it expects universal indoor masking for all students, faculty and staff, regardless of vaccination status. Students can apply for an exemption to the masking expectation.
Yale Public Schools announced Tuesday that it was temporarily shifting students to distance learning, with plans to return to regular instruction on Jan. 18. Students and teachers will have Wednesday to prepare.
“Unfortunately, Covid is hitting our school again. We feel that it is time to move to distance learning … All students will be in distance learning on Thursday and Friday. We are out of school on Monday for MLK Day … During this time of distance learning all school related activities will be canceled,” the district posted to Facebook.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Education Secretary Ryan Walters, who has announced his candidacy for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, caused an outcry when he took to social media this week to chide administrators who are closing schools.
“The first reaction should not be to shut schools down. It is the last resort. Parents are tired and children suffer when administrators act out of fear and not in the best interests of their kids and their future,” Walters tweeted. “I call on schools to use all of their available resources and administrative staff to cover classes to ensure all of our students are given an in person education option. They should fulfill their obligation to educate our kids in Oklahoma.”
But sometimes there just aren’t resources available.
Perkins-Tryon Public Schools announced Tuesday that it was canceling school for the rest of the week without implementing distance learning.
Superintendent Joe McElroy told the News Press the district was forced to make that decision because of staffing issues. The district has 30 faculty and staff out sick, including six of its 13 cafeteria workers. There aren’t enough people left to provide meals for the students, he said. Using volunteers was discussed, but anyone working in the school has to undergo a background check and it takes training to work around commercial kitchen equipment.
There just wasn’t enough time to get people ready to do it.
Student absences are climbing rapidly as well, McElroy said. On Monday, about 280 of the district’s 1,500-1,600 students were out sick. By Tuesday that number had climbed to more than 300, including students who were quarantining.
That’s about 20% of the student body and roughly equivalent to the entire middle school being out, he said.
McElroy said he chose not to implement distance learning because suddenly having to make arrangements for your child is very stressful for parents and having to teach your kids just adds to it.
“We don’t want to put more burden on parents,” he said.
The district worked extra days into the school calendar to accommodate this type of situation, he explained. Students must still complete 1,080 hours of instruction this school year, but he’s confident they can do that in the days left. The district also has snow days that can be used if needed.
It won’t be so easy next year because they will face new requirements to complete 1,080 hours of instruction and attend school for 165 days, he said.
Cushing Public Schools is keeping the community informed of the COVID-19 situation by providing an online dashboard with districtwide data updated weekly.
As of Tuesday, the district reported 74 total cases – 17 of its 251 staff members and 57 of its 1,681 students. The highest rates were found in the high school.
Stillwater Public Schools also has an online dashboard on the district website.
As of Tuesday, it showed 24 staff members currently in isolation with a total of 162 cases and 334 notifications of close contact to date for the school year. Current cases are individuals who have tested positive for the virus.
Among the student body, there are 49 current cases in isolation, 531 total cases and 6,420 notifications of close contact to date for the school year.
The district reports that 284 students have opted out of the masking expectation.
