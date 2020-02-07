Clyde Fields charged with second-degree murder

Clyde Marquette Fields, 40, a Stillwater man who has been charged in Logan County with dumping a woman’s body, is now facing additional charges of second-degree murder in Payne County.
Roshauana Deshae Ray, 46, of Stillwater, was found on Jan. 4, slumped over the bushes outside Mercy Hospital Logan County in Guthrie. She had multiple stab wounds and did not have a pulse. All attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.
Ray was identified by sending her fingerprints to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in Payne County on Friday.
Video surveillance from the hospital revealed a green van driving through right before a 911 call was made reporting that Ray was there. The call was received at 7:21 p.m.
Guthrie Police Investigator Mark Brunning found the phone number that made the 911 call, and by calling one of the last numbers it had called, determined that the phone belonged to a man with the street name Diamond, who was later identified as Fields.
The recipient of that call told Brunning that when she had last seen Fields – around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 – he had been very angry about something, but she didn't know why.
Police found that several reports had been filed previously against Fields for domestic violence. Ray was listed as the victim in those reports. She had a current restraining order against Fields. Fields also had arrest warrants through Oklahoma County.
An all points bulletin was issued, asking area law enforcement to be on the lookout for the green van that was seen leaving the hospital.
On Jan. 5, a Del City police officer found Fields sitting outside a Dollar General store when he responded to a suspicious person call.
Fields was found to have active warrants in Del City. After he was taken into custody, the officer learned of the BOLO from the Guthrie Police Department and that Fields was believed to be involved in Ray's death.
“The van was secured without being searched. Blood was visible from the outside of the van on the front seats and center console,” according to the affidavit.
When interviewed by police, Fields said he and Ray were in a relationship and he was her husband. He also said that she prostituted herself with him acting as her pimp and she would give him the money.
According to the affidavit, Fields admitted to being with Ray on Jan. 4. He said she had set up a meeting and dropped him off at another location. When she didn't come to pick him up, he got a ride from two unknown men and went to look for her, he said.
Fields said that he saw the van in the parking lot of an apartment complex and found Ray in the passenger seat, leaning over the center console. He told police she was "acting slow and talking funny."
Fields said he saw blood on her left breast and when he pulled up her shirt, he saw stab wounds on the right and left side of her chest. He claimed the blood on his hands was caused by grabbing her.
Fields claimed that Ray didn’t want him to take her to the Stillwater Medical Center because they were known in Payne County, she had a restraining order against him and she didn’t want him to get in trouble.
He said Ray told him he had to “kick their a--” but he didn’t ask who did it or what happened, according to the affidavit.
Fields said he drove to an OnCue convienience store to buy gas along with a Black and Mild cigar. He kept driving and stopped at Smitty's gas station in Langston to get more gas before taking Ray to the hospital in Guthrie. He claimed he was still speaking with her at the time.
When he reached the hospital, he pulled in and drove around. Ray told him to just drop her off so he wouldn’t get in trouble, he told police.
Fields said he went to help Ray out of the car but she was not responsive so he had to pick her up and lay her down. He said he saw security at the hospital and knew they had been seen together.
He called 911 to let them know Ray was outside and then he drove to Oklahoma City. Fields told police he didn’t think Ray’s stab wounds were “that bad” and said he thought she would only need stitches.
Del City police found Fields in possesion of Ray’s purse with her belongings. He told them he took her things, including approximately $60 in cash from her pants pocket for “safe keeping.”
When asked why he took the cash, Fields said, "She wasn't going to need it."
The Guthrie police department obtained video footage from Smitty’s gas station and sent it to the OSBI Laboratory for processing by video analyst.
The video showed a green van pulling in and parking at a gas pump, according to the affidavit. Fields stayed in the vehicle for a “lengthy” amount of time before walking inside and paying for the gas. He then pumped the gas and walked over to the passenger side door, reaching over and opening the driver's side door because the driver’s door handle was broken.
The affidavit says that Fields didn't demonstrate a sense of urgency when he arrived at Smitty’s gas station.
“In the video, as the van was leaving Smitty’s, there is a view looking in the passenger window. You can see the back of the passenger’s seat showing the person was not sitting up,” it said. "At no time was there movement from the passenger side of the van."
According to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office preliminary report, Ray died from a stab wound to the right side of her chest that hit her ascending aorta. Based on this information, they determined that Ray would have only lived a few minutes after the wound was inflicted.
According to the affidavit, Fields cannot be seen in security footage from the two retail stores where he said he waited for Ray and his story could not be verified.
Bond was set in the amount of $500,000 and Fields returns to court in Payne County on Thursday afternoon. His preliminary hearing for the charge of unauthorized removal of a dead body is scheduled for April 2 in Logan County.
