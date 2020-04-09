'Coffee and Kareem' a decent cup of Joe

Although many movie releases are being pushed back, with some production companies choosing to cut their losses and release some films digitally, Netflix is plugging along.
Its newest film, “Coffee and Kareem,” is a cop comedy starring Ed Helms as the Detroit police officer James Coffee and Terrence Little Gardenhigh as Kareem Manning, son of Coffee’s girlfriend Vanessa (Taraji P. Henson).
If you are looking for “Kindergarten Cop,” this is not it, as this film is definitely not G, PG or PG-13. But, it has a good amount of laughs in its dialogue and references that keeps it afloat.
The real star of the show is Gardenhigh. I know it has been a trend of the loudmouth kid who hasn’t met a curse word he doesn’t like and though it sometimes feels like its forced, Gardenhigh has some actually good comedy chops for a child actor.
The film starts with Vanessa asking Coffee to pick up Kareem from school for some bonding time as she knows the two don’t get along in this relationship. Coffee ends up taking Kareem to a known drug dealer’s hideout – a drug dealer who escaped Coffee’s clutches earlier in the movie.
Kareem wants to hire him to beat up Coffee, but things eventually go south and then it’s a chase film, with the dealers trying to find out where Coffee and Kareem are going.
This is where we see the dynamic between Coffee and Kareem, as well as some good jokes. There is some strong humor in a film that lacks in a lot of plot. I know that is said about lots of comedy films that you don’t really come for the plot, but this one is kind of just built on the jokes.
Netflix is known for being hands-off with its products and that’s fine when you are working with an auteur like Martin Scorcese – even though there still should have been some editing on the four-hour long “Irishman,” which I still haven’t seen yet.
Michael Dowse, who directed “Take Me Home Tonight,” “Goon,” “The F Word” and “Stuber” has an up-and-down track record. I enjoy some of his work when the critics don’t though, like the Topher Grace-led “Take Me Home Tonight.” And though many critics are ripping his newest film, I find it all right.
Now, yes, there should have been some oversight on the plot, which just seems lazily written to throw some corrupt police officers in there. But, they hit it out of the park in the casting in this film.
I know I mentioned Gardenhigh already, but he truly is going to be a face on the comedy scene. Helms is a hit-or-miss actor and for some will always be known as Andy on “The Office,” or even Stu in “The Hangover” trilogy, he did good work in this one. He might be one note at times, but there is an interrogation scene where he sounds like he is doing a Christian Bale “Batman” impression and it had me in stitches.
Henson isn’t in it as much, but she had me laughing with how she could go from sweet to angry in a split second. Another standout is Betty Gilpin, who if you have seen Netflix’s “GLOW,” you already know of her work.
She can actually play an unhinged police officer very well and has some of the best lines in the movie. Also, you get a little bit of David Alan Grier as the police captain, and the day is always better when you get to see David Alan Grier, and seeing him in a police uniform just reminds me of his role in “Jumanji.”
So, if you want some laughs for an hour and a half, go check out “Coffee and Kareem.” It isn’t perfect, but hey, it’s something to take your mind off of things.
Rating: TV-MA for crude humor, language, violence and drug use.
My score: 79/100
Jordan Bishop is the assistant news editor of the Stillwater News Press and can be reached at jbishop@stwnewspress.com.
