A pedestrian was transported to the hospital Thursday evening after being struck by a driver of a vehicle near Cowboy Town Apartments.
Stillwater Officers are on scene at the complex.
Information regarding the person(s) injured in the collision are unknown, and injuries sustained are also unknown.
SPD Public Information Officer Kyle Gibbs said an accident reconstruction officer will be on scene.
A helicopter was placed on standby but was cancelled.
The officer in charge of the scene was unable to answer questions, this is a developing story.
