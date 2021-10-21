EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final story in a series on child sexual abuse. The topic may be too sensitive for some readers. The survivors have given the News Press permission to use their identities.
When child molesters are prominent members of the community, outgoing or otherwise well known, it adds another degree of difficulty when survivors report abuse. Many refuse to believe.
Michelle was sexually abused by her father, Joseph Rood, who she described as “charming.”
“He always had lots of friends, no matter where he worked. He was very popular with most people that met him,” she said.
Rood was convicted of child sexual abuse and lewd molestation in September, but he wasn’t the only relative convicted for child molestation in Payne County this year.
Jerry Gustafson, had several character witnesses testify that he was a good person, not capable of sexual abuse.
Assistant District Attorney Erica Garuccio gave the first closing argument in Gustafson’s jury trial. She addressed the jury and asked them this, “but who is a child molester, what do they look like? Can they be a good car salesman? Can it be someone who opens doors for women? Someone who is a professional? Someone who has a family? Can he be a grandparent? I suggest to you, sadly, yes. Here, this is a special type of crime. It includes grooming from a very young age, from someone very close to her over a period of time.”
Gustafson was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Pedophiles aren’t easy to identify, Payne County Investigator Rockford Brown said.
“They blend into society. I wish they all walked around with a scarlet P on their chest but unfortunately they look normal,” he said. “We attach a creepy image to them once they're caught, but there are few tell-tale signs.”
Lauren Book, a survivor, advocate and Member of the Florida State Senate has made it her life’s mission to educate people on child sexual abuse. Book founded the nonprofit Lauren’s Kids, which uses education to combat child sexual abuse
“All too often parents and families neglect having important conversations with their kids that feel too difficult or uncomfortable to discuss,” Book said. “They like to believe that instances of child sexual abuse only take place in bad neighborhoods or in someone else’s community.”
Her curriculum Safer, Smarter Schools, is used for Pre-Kindergarten through 12th Grade. Safer, Smarter Kids the curriculum for elementary students focuses on a variety of topics to teach safety. Safer, Smarter Teens is used for middle and high school students.
A total of 41 states use her curriculum, but Oklahoma isn’t one of them.
Advice from survivors
Michelle, Nikki, Jordan and Kaylee were abused by Rood, but each had their own trauma and advice.
Kaylee said she wanted survivors to know they aren’t alone even if they feel alone, because child molestation is common.
“We were children and this happened to not only me but this was also happening to my sister and neither me or my sister had any clue about each other and my parents had no clue,”she said.
Nikki said she wanted the community to know this crime is perpetrated in secret. For survivors, she said report when you're ready.
“Speak up because you never know, it may be happening to 10 other people, and if you say something, those 10 other people might feel like they can come forward,” she said.
Jordan’s advice was for survivors to tell their story but also be patient with the justice system.
Michelle said she wanted the community to know that coming forward is difficult. It had been over 15 years since she was abused but the trauma was still there when she reported.
“And it's not easy to tell someone this is happening to you. It took a lot of my life from me; the abuse and the healing,” Michelle said. “Its embarrassing to admit you are a victim for some. It was extremely difficult to finally get the words to come out of my mouth that I had been molested.”
