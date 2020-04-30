The onlookers of the crowd eagerly looked toward the northbound sky, waiting to hear the sound of planes.
It was a moment that lasted maybe 20 seconds, but the people who waited for nearly half an hour before that at Stillwater Medical Center cherished the moment. For the first time in what feels like a long time, a group of citizens gathered to watch something hopeful Thursday.
The 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard flew over six medical facilities in the state, starting in Bartlesville and ending in Bristow. From Bartlesville, the four F-16 fighter jets made it to Stillwater in 13 minutes and from Stillwater to Cushing in three minutes. From Cushing, they went to Drumright, then Stroud before ending in Bristow.
For Devree Couri, a secretary at SMC, it was something that she looked forward to Thursday.
“I thought it was really neat. It was really awesome for their support and to see them fly,” Couri said.
SMC has had supporters throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, from people coming by to honk their horns or even donating what they can to help the healthcare workers. Onlookers even waved at patients who were on the balconies Thursday waiting to see the jets shoot across the sky.
“It has been very overwhelming for everyone here at the hospital. I personally, myself think that it has been very extraordinary for the amount of people and amount of support that we have gotten,” Couri said. “There are several people that I feel like every day almost. There is food donated and masks being donated. There are so many things being donated and I know that everyone that I work with is so grateful.”
For hospital workers, it has been tough for more than just the workload. Across the country, medical care facilities have been closed off to most people unless they are suffering from coronavirus symptoms, so getting to see a little ray of hope, even though it was gone in half a minute, mean the world to Couri.
“A lot of us are inside and we don’t get to come outside a lot,’ Couri said. “We stay in and most of us are staying in the areas that we work and not really traveling in other areas unless it is needed to keep the area that we are in safe. We are just taking all the precautions that we can.”
