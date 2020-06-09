It may be hot outside, but it’s cool inside the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar. Looking for a safe place to take the family and stay cool at the same time? The Museum has reopened and has regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. As always, admission is free to tour the Museum; however, donations are gratefully accepted. We have had to put away many of our hands-on stations, but we do offer take-home kits that will provide supplementary activities. Just ring the doorbell when you arrive, and we’ll welcome you in!
During the closure, several projects were tackled. A virtual tour of the Museum, the auditorium, the Heritage Garden, and an exterior drone view of the outside of the Sheerar Cultural Center building are all included. When touring the exhibits, you can choose to take part in a History Hunt as well as watch videos and discover additional information about many of the displays. The tour is available on the sheerar.org website.
A 1940s kitchen was designed to create a feeling of nostalgia as well as provide information about cost of living, grocery products available, ration books, and more. To supplement the exhibit, staff have planted a Liberty garden at the Museum entrance. Victory gardens were called Liberty gardens until it was pretty certain the Allies would win the war when the name was changed to Victory.
The Golden Eagle that seventh Oklahoma State Governor, Henry S. Johnston, had in his office has “flown” to a new location in the museum and is being kept company by the images and sounds of numerous birds that can be found in Oklahoma and Stillwater. A better birdwatching video provides close ups of birds, their songs, and their habits. The DVD is available for sale in the Museum’s gift shop – along with many other items relating to Oklahoma and Stillwater history and culture.
The Stillwater History Museum is currently hosting a stay at home history celebration to raise funds for renovations of the archival storage bunker floor where our important documents, maps, and photographs are kept, as well as renovating the four bathrooms in our building. We are well on our way toward raising the necessary funds—and will be receiving funds from the Stillwater Rotary clubs as well. If you’d like to contribute to this project, make a donation on our website or give us a call.
Programming is on hold for now. We have canceled the Cool Classics concert series until at least the fall—or possibly until next year.
The Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar Board and staff sincerely hope that everyone continues to stay safe and offers their support in this time of turmoil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.