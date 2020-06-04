COMMENTARY: I’m a writer, so I’m going to write

Throughout covering Wednesday’s “We Can’t Breathe Peaceful Protest” in downtown Stillwater, I was tasked with taking photos of the demonstration in front of the Stillwater Police Department.
I read the signs, listened to the speakers and buried my head – in the heat – to do my job.
But as the day wained on, working through the thousand photos I took, and taking my typical two-hour “break” in the afternoon to talk about sports on the radio, there was one moment during my three hours in downtown Stillwater that grew stronger in me.
I had a great, albeit brief, conversation with a wise man atop the parking garage overlooking the demonstration.
And while I was “just there to take photos,” he left me with a indisputable argument, “You’re a writer, aren’t you? Well, then write!”
The conversation, which wasn’t being recorded and was just a conversation between two Americans, surrounded a Three Percenter who “patrolled” the downtown area for the entirety of the event.
I had heard of a male toting a rifle – not in police uniform – around the protest, and my initial thought was simply to get a photo as another image from the event.
But the more I actually thought about my conversation with that gentleman on top of the parking garage, the more I truly understood his words.
He was born and raised in Oklahoma, and has lived in Stillwater for nearly 30 years. He was wearing a lanyard that was holding multiple cards, and the one I could see most clearly appeared to be a license for the handgun association.
Unlike that man with a rifle stalking behind the protesters for three hours, even though he was living in a state that has an open carry law that permits most of its citizens to carry a gun without a license, the man atop the parking garage was unwilling to carry a gun near the protest.
All because of the color of his skin.
He is an Oklahoman, living across the state his entire life as his parents were teachers. But because of his race, he admitted that he believed if he walked near the protest with a pair of Colts attached to his hip, the police force that was mingling with the peaceful protest would have rushed him.
Even though he is American. Even though he is a resident of a state in which anybody over 21 is supposed to be allowed to have a gun, and its citizens bang the drum of the Second Amendment – he doesn’t believe any of that matters, because of his race.
So it wasn’t until later in the day, when it truly dawned on me the emphasis this wise man was making during our conversation.
He wanted to make sure I took photos of that white male with a rifle near a peaceful protest. He wanted to be able to see his face.
Because the images I captured weren’t really about that white male alone.
I captured a group of female protesters stopping to ask him questions. An image of him walking within 10 feet of a peaceful protest. Another picture of him walking down Main Street America while people were eating their breakfast on the patio of Granny’s Kitchen.
And I realized through my conversation, that those images don’t reflect the Three Percenters.
They reflect our society.
Everybody at the protest, or business owners downtown, knew that this male was free to do as he was with no repercussions from the police.
But for a portion of the protesters, including the gentleman atop the parking garage, he was a symbol of what is wrong with this country. Because they believe, if it was one of them carrying that rifle, everybody would have a different opinion, or police officers would have taken a different approach.
That’s what is needing changed in the country.
That’s what Colin Kaepernick kneeled for in 2016 – not to disrespect the flag, the National Anthem or the country. Because what if the first NFL player to have taken a knee for racial injustice would have been white? Would people have held an opinion similar to those who watched the rifle-wielding male in Stillwater?
Whether it be the police, or a neighbor, or a business owner, we all need to realize that for people of color, it is different in America. And it shouldn’t be.
And whether it is a sports figure, a TV or radio host, a journalist or just somebody on social media, they should all be tasked the same way I was by that wise gentleman on the parking garage, “You have a voice, don’t you? Well, use it!”
Jason Elmquist is the sports editor of the Stillwater News Press. He can be reached at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.
