The Payne County Board of County Commissioners tabled the minutes of the contentious Sept. 29 meeting for the third time at Monday’s weekly meeting.
The Sept. 29 meeting concerned allegations from Ben Burnsed, an employee in the County Clerk’s office, that Sheriff Kevin Woodward had vacated his office and that Chairman Chris Reding should not be renting a house to Woodward for the purpose of maintaining his residence in Payne County. The commissioners voted to retain Woodward as sheriff for the remainder of his term at the meeting.
The minutes of the Sept. 29 meeting were first tabled at the Oct. 5 meeting at the request of Reding who was absent. The minutes were tabled again Oct. 12 to allow the County Clerk to summarize and condense the minutes dealing with miscellaneous items from the audience when Burnsed had addressed the commissioners.
At Monday’s meeting, the revised minutes were tabled. In evaluating the revised minutes, Reding noted that the commissioners had requested that the proposed minutes concerning miscellaneous items from the audience be summarized more concisely. Reding observed that “some had been done, but not very much.”
In response, Leslie Echock from the County Clerk’s office said that County Clerk Glenna Craig had cut the summary of miscellaneous items in half as much as she could and that if she needed to cut any further, she would need to speak to Lowell Barto, Assistant District Attorney, who represents the county. Reding then noted that many false accusations were in the proposed minutes and asked Barto, who was present at the meeting, if it was acceptable for Craig to talk to him about the minutes. “That is fine. The other alternative is that you don’t have to approve the minutes, as you know,” answered Barto. The commissioners then voted unanimously to table the revised minutes.
The next agenda item for the commissioners involved miscellaneous items from the audience. Kent Bradley, who served as County Commissioner for District 3 from 2014-18, addressed the commissioners on political signs on county road right of ways and tabling the proposed minutes from the Sept 29 meeting. Bradley noted the increased cost of publishing detailed minutes of the prior meeting. The increased cost “might be the (cost) of another load of gravel to hear what people actually had to say. You are just trying to squelch what people had to say in an open meeting over the cost and it is not like it is going to be published every week from now on – it is a one-time cost,” said Bradley.
Bradley criticized Commissioners Zach Cavett and Rocky Blasier for not approving the minutes on Oct. 5 when Reding was absent. Reding responded that the minutes were tabled at his request. “I know and you know that you have to take heat up here – to try to squelch it is not right,” said Bradley. “False criminal allegations are different,” Reding responded. “I am not going to get in a debate with you – that is not what I am here for,” replied Bradley. “It goes back to the Sheriff’s appointment. Let’s go back a year. You all knew. Everyone knew the Sheriff was not a resident of the county six months prior to his appointment. You made a bad decision on some bad advice,” said Bradley.
The Sheriff “blatantly wasn’t a resident and left the county and you had a chance to correct that problem, but you re-appointed him again. You have the blocking of the minutes trying to cover your mistakes.
The cover-up is usually worse than the crime,” argued Bradley. Bradley urged the Commissioners to call a special meeting to vacate the appointment of Woodward as Sheriff and to appoint the elected Sheriff, Joe Harper, as acting Sheriff.
Harper is scheduled to take office on Jan. 4, 2021, after winning the Republican primary election, since no person filed for the office as a Democrat or Independent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.