The Southeast side of Stillwater will soon have new housing additions.
Joining Stillwater Springs at 19th and Jardot will be Harvest Farms, located south of 44th Street, just west of Brush Creek Road. The Payne County Board of Commissioners approved the Harvest Farms plat at Monday’s weekly meeting.
Kelly Harris, an engineer with Keystone Engineering, appeared before the commissioners to request approval for the plat and approval of three road names for streets in the subdivision. Harris said the addition had 35 lots and was being developed by Gellenbeck Construction, Inc. from Guthrie.
Gellenbeck was the high bidder for The Ranch, an upscale retirement center on the north side of Stillwater, during its foreclosure. Gellenbeck’s bid of $17.5 million in 2018 exceeded the stalking horse bidder which had bid $17.3 million for the property. The Ranch was later sold to a Utah based company that finished construction of the project and rebranded the property to Legacy Village.
In other business, the commissioners approved placement of 35 MPH speed limit signs on Yost Lake Road in the Yost Lake Country Club. The existing signs were old and marked inconsistently with one 25 MPH speed limit sign located on the road. The Yost Lake Country Club will pay for the costs of the signs.
The commissioners approved the request of District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett to use Circuit Engineering District 5 funds to purchase a flat-bed trailer and a tilt deck trailer for moving equipment. District 1 received half of the $40,000 sent to Payne County by CED 5, which includes Payne County along with six other counties in central Oklahoma. District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier has not decided how he wishes to use the $20,000 for his district from CED 5 funds.
The commissioners approved transferring a light duty mask from the Payne County Sheriff to the Oklahoma State University Police Department.
The commissioners approved a contract with Quadient to provide postage meter for the Payne County Treasurer. The commissioners also approved contracts with R.K. Black, Inc. to provide service on office equipment and office supplies to the Payne County Health Department and for Payne County Commissioner District 2.
The commissioners approved paying 123 purchase orders totaling $424,631, including the transfer of $225,762 to the Payne County Facilities Authority from the one-fourth cent sales tax that was first approved by voters in 2005 for jail construction and operation. According to County Treasurer Carla Manning, that will be the last transfer to the Facilities Authority of the sales tax after voters in a special election in February of 2020 approved repurposing the sales tax to improve roads and bridges in Payne County commencing on April 1 of 2021.
