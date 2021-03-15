The Payne County Board of Commissioners approved a proposed change to the county’s personnel policy at Monday’s weekly meeting. The policy change is supported by Zach Cavett, county commissioner for District 1. The proposed change, drafted by county attorney Lowell Barto for work with applicable laws, defines full-time, part-time and permanent part-time employees based upon the number of hours the employee is required to work.
Full-time employees would be required to work at least 30 hours per week, while part-time employees would be required to work less than 19 hours per week. Permanent part-time employees would be defined as working at least 1,000 hours of work per year, but less than 30 hours per week. The proposed change further provides that the status of the employee is determined at the time of hiring or appointment.
Cavett said the proposed change will clarify how an employee is treated for fringe benefits and will prevent an inadvertent promotion to a higher classification simply based upon the number of hours worked. Cavett uses part-time employees who are semi-retired and do not need fringe benefits. Cavett indicated that the use of these employees keeps the cost down to the county allowing more work to be performed by his work crews.
Barto advised the commissioners that their responsibility is to develop policy for approval by the Payne County Budget Board. The county personnel policy states that full-time employees and permanent part-time employees are enrolled in the county’s retirement system and are eligible for county-paid health insurance. Only full time employees are eligible for sick leave with pay and annual leave. The proposed change to the county employee policy will have to be approved by the Payne County Budget Board which is scheduled to meet on April 12.
In other business:
The county approved a resolution accepting a donation from Ronnie Robinson of Orlando, who provided 1,450 tons of gravel valued at $15,950 which was used to improve a county roadway at 68th Street and Major Road in the southwest corner of Payne County.
The commissioners approved the request of new Sheriff Joe Harper to remove multiple items from inventory, including cars, radios, taser holsters, chairs, office supplies and a clock. The commissioners also approved removing from the inventory of the Payne County Fair Board a 5520 John Deere tractor, which was sold at auction for approximately one-half of the purchase price of the tractor.
The commissioners approved payment of 168 weekly purchase orders totaling $476,286. One purchase order provided for the transfer of $244,799 to the Payne County Facilities Authority of the proceeds from the one-quarter cent sales tax that was received in February by County Treasurer Carla Manning for January sales tax transactions in Payne County. The facilities authority has used the sales tax proceeds for jail construction, operations and maintenance since receiving approval from voters in a 2005 election. For sales occurring in April, the tax will be re-purposed for use on improving roads and bridges in Payne County in a change approved by 88% of the voters in a February 2020 special election. Manning said that she anticipates two more transfers being made into the facilities authority of the quarter-cent sales tax. Barto has advised Manning that the proceeds of the tax for March transactions should be distributed to the facilities authority although not received until a later time.
After concluding business as county commissioners, the commissioners recessed and opened a meeting of the Payne County Economic Development Authority where they acted as trustees and approved a renewal of membership in the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce at a cost of $275.
