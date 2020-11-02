There is an old adage that “the third time is the charm.” For the Payne County Commissioners at Monday’s weekly meeting, it was the fifth time of reviewing proposed minutes before the minutes were approved for the contentious Sept.29 meeting in which Kevin Woodward was confirmed as Sheriff to finish the last three months of his term.
Woodward lost in an election to Joe Harper who is scheduled to be sworn in as the new sheriff on Jan. 4, 2021.
Several persons including Ben Burnsed, who works in the County Clerk’s office, appeared at the Sept. 29 meeting to oppose Woodward continuing to serve as Payne County Sheriff. In response to the requests from the commissioners, County Clerk Glenna Craig concisely summarized the minutes of agenda items: Miscellaneous Items From the Audience and Confirmation of Appointment of County Sheriff.
The approved minutes provide as follows:
Miscellaneous items from the Audience (no action will be taken): Time was provided for people in the audience and multiple persons spoke regarding their opinions as to whether the Sheriff had vacated his office by changing residences. Citizen Ben Burnsed stated his name, residence, and presented a statement to the board. No action was taken.
Confirmation of Appointment of County Sheriff: Discussion was held by the Board regarding whether the Sheriff had factually legally vacated his office when he moved residences and then returned to the county. After discussion, Commissioner Cavett moved to confirm the appointment of Sheriff Woodward as the appointee which was seconded by Blasier. Roll Call Vote: Blasier - Yes, Cavett – Yes, Reding – Yes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.