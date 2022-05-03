The Payne County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution at Monday’s weekly meeting recognizing the Oklahoma Home and Community Education Organization for its importance in supporting families and providing science-based education and programs for persons in Payne County.
The commissioners proclaimed the first week of May to be Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week in honor of the organization.
OHCE is a state-wide organization with groups in each county that work to develop leadership skills and strengthen families in local communities.
The organizations work in partnership with Oklahoma State University and OSU Cooperative Extension Service, which provide educators and research to assist OHCE groups.
Payne County OHCE has more than 100 members in seven local groups across the county. Those groups include Cherokee, Cimarron Valley, Elm Grove, Floral Valley, Lunch Bunch, Pine Vale and Rising Star.
The Payne County OHCE is having its annual bake sale 8 a.m. Friday at the United Methodist Church Family Life Center at the southwest corner of 7th Street and Duck Street.
President Pat McNally recommended getting to the sale early because the baked items sell out fast. Proceeds from the sale are used to fund scholarships sponsored by the Payne County OHCE.
