Monday morning the Payne County Board of Commissioners opened bids for a new P25 700/800 MHz Digital Simulcast Trunked radio network capable of meeting current and future needs for Payne County.
Motorola Solutions and L3Harris were the only companies to submit bids for the network in response to a detailed 200-page request for proposal that was prepared by the commissioners with the assistance of TUSA Consulting and an advisory committee created by the commissioners.
The bids submitted by Motorola and L3Harris were more detailed than the RFP. Both companies submitted lengthy bids that included pricing components and technical specifications.
Jason Smalley, Senior Account Executive for Motorola, was present to explain the pricing bids from Motorola. The first bid submitted by Motorola was for $45 million providing a stand-alone computer core for Payne County, a 15-year maintenance requirement, and providing radio coverage of 97% of the county using a handheld radio. Alternatively, Motorola submitted a bid of $25 million that did not include the 15-year maintenance requirement and utilized the computer core of OKWIN which is located in Tulsa and owned and operated by the City of Tulsa. A third alternative bid of $12 million was submitted for a network that had been priced at $9.6 million in June by Motorola.
L3Harris submitted only one bid for $16.6 million providing for a turnkey system with a computer core, and coverage for 97% of the county using a handheld radio which provides less reception than a dash mounted radio placed in a vehicle. The bid submitted by L3Harris provided a separate option for the 15-year maintenance requirement at an additional cost of $8.15 million.
Smalley said the bid of $12 million for the system proposed earlier to the commissioners in June had increased by $2.4 million because of supply chain issues and inflation, having to install a prime site for Payne County instead of using the site through the City of Stillwater, and due to some small increases for meeting the technical specifications of the RFP.
A prime site is the router and connection interface to the computer core in Tulsa servicing the OKWIN system that provides radio coverage across the state and is utilized by many counties and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The commissioners had planned earlier in the year to sign a no-bid state contract with Motorola for $9.6 million utilizing the ARPA funds the county will receive from the federal government. The commissioners would have been following the lead of the City of Stillwater which approved a $6.7 million no-bid state contract with Motorola in December of 2021 for Stillwater’s share of the countywide system.
The original plan of the commissioners changed in May when a representative from L3Harris appeared before the commissioners with an unofficial proposal that indicated the competitor company could provide a similar system at a lower price. The commissioners voted 2-1 on May 27 to hire TUSA consulting to help prepare an RFP for the project. The commissioners then created the advisory committee to help TUSA with the RFP, which resulted in a two month delay in the preparation of the RFP.
The bids submitted by Motorola and L3 Harris will be evaluated and graded by TUSA. The advisory committee plans to meet on Dec. 28 to discuss the bids with Dean Hart, President and CEO of TUSA. The commissioners may evaluate and consider selecting a bid at their end of month meeting on Dec. 29.
The Payne County Treasurer currently holds approximately $15.68 million of ARPA funds after the attorneys representing the county were paid $98,288 for advising the county on compliance with ARPA. All of the bids, except for the $12 million alternative bid from Motorola, exceed the amount of ARPA funds available. No other funding sources have been identified for the radio network.
The commissioners may choose to reduce the number of control centers and radios being provided throughout the county. The equipment list attached to the RFP provided that every volunteer firefighter in the county would receive a radio and that Cushing and Perkins would each receive six control centers and over 250 radios for police and fire fighters in those jurisdictions. Extra radios were included in the RFP to be used as a cache of radios and handed out at emergencies by emergency management personnel.
