Chairman Chris Redding announced that the Payne County Board of Commissioners will have a planning meeting immediately following Oct. 11's Budget Board to discuss the use of over $14 million of federal funds that Payne County will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Budget Board meets at 11 a.m. that Thursday.
A survey has been sent to county departments to identify potential needs and uses of the funds. Preliminary results from the survey will be available for the study session by the commissioners.
The commissioners will also receive public comments from citizens concerning the use of the funds, which may be used for helping nonprofit organizations and improving the community, according to Lynne Driver, who is assisting the commissioners and the budget board in developing a written plan to use the ARPA funds.
In other business:
• Reding also announced that the commissioners and the trustees of the Payne County Economic Development Authority would have a joint study session on Oct. 11 following the budget board meeting to discuss the use of the empty MPower building near the county fairgrounds. The county commissioners also serve as trustees for the economic development authority. Reding said the commissioners may consider leasing the building to the economic development authority.
• The commissioners approved the selection of Kerns Construction, Inc. of Stillwater to complete 5.5 miles of asphalt paving in District 3 at a cost of $861,600. District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier recommended the selection of Kerns Construction as the low bidder for the paving after confirming that the company could start on the paving as early as next week. Blasier plans to first start paving 19th Street between Jardot Road and Brush Creek Road which will provide a paved road to Stillwater Springs, the new housing addition on the north side of 19th Street. Blasier also said that 1.5 miles of Coyle Road north of Highway 33 would be upgraded and paved in the project.
• In regular business at their weekly meeting on Monday morning, the commissioners approved the sale of a vacant lot in Cushing for $2,000 to Mike Rodriguez. The property was acquired by the county when the prior owner failed to pay ad valorem property taxes on the property. County Treasurer Carla Manning advised the commissioners that she has six vacant lots in Cushing that are available for sale which were also acquired by the county when the owners failed to pay ad valorem property taxes on the properties.
• The commissioners approved a transfer form from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to acquire 36 steel beams that were removed from a bridge on U.S. Highway 62 over the Washita River in Grady County. District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett said the 40-foot beams are available at no cost to the county through the ODOT project. The beams have been inspected by an engineer and approved for county use. Cavett plans to use the beams in building and repairing bridges in his district.
• The commissioners also approved paying 85 weekly purchase orders totaling $146, 951.
