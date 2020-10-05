The Payne County Board of County Commissioners met Monday for its regular weekly meeting. Chris Reding, Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, was absent and represented by his First Deputy, LeNell Bowen.
Reding had requested that the minutes of the prior meeting Sept. 29 be tabled until the next meeting Oct. 12 when Reding would be present. “Is there a reason for tabling the minutes?” asked County Clerk Glenna Craig who was present for the meeting. Craig was inquiring whether the minutes were accurate and whether her office could correct the minutes.
The proposed minutes have a detailed account of the contentious meeting held Sept. 29. At the meeting, Ben Burnsed, an employee in the County Clerk’s office, had appeared as a taxpayer to oppose having Kevin Woodward continue in office as Payne County Sheriff.
Burnsed had appeared at the earlier meeting of the commissioners Sept. 21 to challenge the residency of Woodward in Payne County and had asked the commissioners to immediately appoint the newly elected Sheriff, Joe Harper, to assume the office.
Harper won the Republican primary vote on June 30 and will assume the office as Sheriff on Jan. 4, since no person filed for the office as a Democrat or Independent.
Burnsed asserted at the Sept. 29 meeting that Reding had a conflict of interest in renting a house to Woodward and then determining whether Woodward should be retained as Sheriff until Harper takes office. The proposed minutes state that Burnsed had referred to an Oklahoma statute defining a bribe as “any money, goods, right in action, property, thing of value or advantage, present or prospective, or any promise or undertaking, asked, given or accepted, with a corrupt intent to influence unlawfully the person to whom it is given, in his action, vote or opinion, in any public or official capacity.”
The proposed minutes also show Burnsed asking the question: “why is Chairman Reding so desperate to keep this fallacious appointment in place that he would conspire with Woodward to further defraud the citizens of Payne County?” The proposed minutes summarize: “Reding stated he was taking money because he was renting Woodward a place to stay and anyone else would do the same. The audience disagreed with Reding stating that not everyone would do the same.”
Oklahoma’s Open Meeting Act provides: “The proceedings of a public body shall be kept by a person so designated by such public body in the form of written minutes which shall be an official summary of the proceedings showing clearly those members present and absent, all matters considered by the public body, and all actions taken by such public body. The minutes of each meeting shall be open to public inspection and shall reflect the manner and time of notice required by this act.”
With Chairman Reding absent, the commissioners unanimously voted to table the approval of the proposed minutes of the Sept. 29 meeting until the next meeting of the commissioners Oct. 12.
